Saturday, Jul 02, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

NIA To Probe Killing Of Chemist In Amravati In Maharashtra

The chemist, Umesh Prahladrao Kolhe, was killed on June 21. A Home Ministry spokesperson tweeted that the probe of the case relating to the barbaric killing of Kolhe has been handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

undefined
National Investigation Agency (NIA) PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 Jul 2022 4:10 pm

The anti-terror probe agency NIA will investigate the killing of a chemist in Maharashtra's Amravati, the government said on Saturday, after it emerged it might be linked to his social media posts supporting suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma. The chemist, Umesh Prahladrao Kolhe, was killed on June 21. A Home Ministry spokesperson tweeted that the probe of the case relating to the "barbaric killing" of Kolhe has been handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

The federal probe agency would thoroughly investigate the conspiracy behind the killing and involvement of organisations and international linkages. Kolhe's killing had taken place a week before two men hacked to death a tailor in Rajasthan's Udaipur before posting videos online saying that they were avenging an insult to Islam. Days before his killing, the Udaipur tailor had told the local police that he had received threats over a social media post shared from his account, apparently “supporting” BJP leader Sharma's remarks on Prophet Mohammad.

Related stories

Maharashtra: Chemist In Amravati Stabbed To Death For Allegedly Supporting Nupur Sharma, Five Arrested

Udaipur murder: Rajasthan BJP Minority Wing Denies Congress Allegation, Says Accused Not Linked To Party

Udaipur Killing: Congress Alleges One Of Main Accused 'BJP Member'

The NIA is also probing the killing of the Udaipur tailor, Kanhaiya Lal. The Maharashtra Police have arrested five people in connection with the Amravati killing and are looking for one Irfan Khan, who runs an NGO and is alleged to be the prime accused in the case. According to the police, Kolhe had allegedly shared a post on some WhatsApp groups in support of Nupur Sharma, following which Khan is alleged to have hatched a conspiracy to eliminate him.

Kolhe was killed between 10 pm and 10.30 pm on June 21 when he was returning home on a two-wheeler after closing his shop. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Umesh Prahladrao Kolhe Chemist Maharashtra National Investigation Agency (NIA) BJP Leader Nupur Sharma Prophet Mohammad Udaipur Tailor Irfan Khan
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

England Vs India: 'Suspended' Old Trafford Test Rescheduled To July 2022

England Vs India: 'Suspended' Old Trafford Test Rescheduled To July 2022

ENG Vs IND, Live Scores, 5th Test, Day 1: India Lose Shubman Gill After James Anderson Strikes Early

ENG Vs IND, Live Scores, 5th Test, Day 1: India Lose Shubman Gill After James Anderson Strikes Early