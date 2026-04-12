Hyderabad Kingsmen Vs Islamabad United Toss Update, PSL 2026: HYK Bowl First In Karachi; Check Playing XIs

Hyderabad Kingsmen Vs Islamabad United, PSL 2026: Captain Quotes

Marnus Labuschagne: "We'll have a bowl. I think it just looks like a beautiful wicket. We feel like during the night, it probably skids on a little bit more, which was shown last night, so we're sticking with that. [Slept well last night?] Yeah, it was nice for us to put a whole game together and really show what this team can do. Chasing a hefty total like 190 was really impressive from our batting unit, as was the way we restricted them toward the back end. It was an exciting night for us, but we've got to do it all again. [Back to back games] I think when you've got a little bit of momentum and you're playing well, it's really nice to come back and put those things into place again. Hopefully, we can start well today. [Team changes?] Just one: Akif is out and Asif is in."