Hyderabad Kingsmen Vs Islamabad United Toss Update, PSL 2026: HYK Bowl First In Karachi; Check Playing XIs

Summary of this article
Hyderabad Kingsmen bowl first against Islamabad United in today's PSL 2026 match
HYK have to win today if they have to qualify for the play-offs
ISU are third in the PSL 2026 points table
Hyderabad Kingsmen lock horns against Islamabad United in match number 21 of the Pakistan Super League 2026 at the National Stadium in Karachi.
Two teams enter this contest in contrasting fashion as the season starts to take shape. HYK are seventh in the PSL 2026 points table whereas ISU occupy the third spot and could go top if they manage to have a better NRR.
Hyderabad Kingsmen Vs Islamabad United, PSL 2026: Toss Update
Hyderabad Kingsmen won the toss and elected to bowl first.
Hyderabad Kingsmen Vs Islamabad United, PSL 2026: Playing XIs
Hyderabad Kingsmen XI: Saim Ayub, Maaz Sadaqat, Marnus Labuschagne (capt), Usman Khan (wk), Kusal Perera, Glenn Maxwell, Irfan Khan Niazi, Hassan Khan, Hunain Shah, Asif Mehmood, Mohammad Ali
Islamabad United XI: Devon Conway (wk), Sameer Minhas, Mohammad Faiq, Mark Chapman, Haider Ali, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Chris Green (capt), Richard Gleeson, Mehran Mumtaz, Salman Irshad
Hyderabad Kingsmen Vs Islamabad United, PSL 2026: Captain Quotes
Marnus Labuschagne: "We'll have a bowl. I think it just looks like a beautiful wicket. We feel like during the night, it probably skids on a little bit more, which was shown last night, so we're sticking with that. [Slept well last night?] Yeah, it was nice for us to put a whole game together and really show what this team can do. Chasing a hefty total like 190 was really impressive from our batting unit, as was the way we restricted them toward the back end. It was an exciting night for us, but we've got to do it all again. [Back to back games] I think when you've got a little bit of momentum and you're playing well, it's really nice to come back and put those things into place again. Hopefully, we can start well today. [Team changes?] Just one: Akif is out and Asif is in."
Chris Green: "[Shadab is not feeling well?] Yeah, unfortunately, he's missing today. We've got a long break until our next game, and then an even longer one after that, so it's just a precautionary measure. He'll be back with us soon. I've got some big shoes to fill. [Preparation] Look, we're playing good cricket. I actually would have batted first tonight if we had won the toss. The feedback we were provided was that it's quite a dry surface, and we expected them to bowl first. Their batting has been going really well for them, so the toss was a win-win. [Any other changes?] That's the only one. Shadab is unfortunately out, but the exciting news is that it gives Mehran an opportunity, which I'm really looking forward to seeing. He's been awesome around the group so far, and I think he brings experience despite his youth."