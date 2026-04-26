RCB Vs DC Preview, IPL 2026: Shaken Delhi Capitals Face Balanced Reigning Champions Bengaluru At Arun Jaitley Stadium

The spotlight will firmly be on Delhi’s bowlers, who will be under pressure to redeem themselves after the Punjab debacle, even as RCB’s proven finishers with the ball look to tilt the balance

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Virat Kohli in action during RCB vs GT IPL 2026 match at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Photo: IPL/X
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Delhi Capitals set to welcome Bengaluru in their IPL 2026 reverse fixture

  • DC failed to defend 264 in their last outing against Punjab Kings

  • Full preview available

Hurting from a staggering defeat despite posting 264, Delhi Capitals have little time to recover emotionally as they face another formidable side in defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL here on Monday.

The six-wicket loss to Punjab Kings, a game in which their bowlers were dismantled in a record chase, has left DC shaken.

Placed sixth on the table, they now find themselves in a tightening playoff race where another defeat could seriously dent their chances.

Delhi's campaign so far has been defined by splendid batting but inconsistent execution with the ball.

Their top order, led by KL Rahul, has repeatedly provided blistering starts, while the likes of Nitish Rana and David Miller have ensured momentum is maintained through the middle overs.

However, the inability to defend even imposing totals is a concern after a moderate success while chasing totals..

The death bowling, in particular, has looked vulnerable under pressure -- something that opposition teams have begun to target.

That puts added responsibility on their bowling unit..

Seamer Aaquib Nabi, wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav and skipper Axar Patel himself will need to step up significantly, especially in crunch situations, if Delhi are to plug the glaring gaps that have cost them dearly in recent games.

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In contrast, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, placed a comfortable second in points table, have shown greater balance across departments.

Led by chairsmatic Virat Kohli their batting unit has revolved around strong top-order contributions, and the return to form of Devdutt Padikkal only adds further depth and stability, making them an even more formidable batting side.

The middle order, too, has played more defined roles in finishing games.

But RCB’s threat is not limited to their batting firepower alone. Their bowlers have shown the ability to rein in opposition sides in crucial phases, particularly at the death: a quality that could prove decisive against a free-scoring Delhi line-up.

In their previous outing against Gujarat Titans, RCB’s bowling unit demonstrated impressive composure under pressure.

Despite Gujarat being well-placed for a massive total, the trio of Suyash Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood executed their plans to perfection in the closing overs, using variations and disciplined lines to deny acceleration and restrict the final surge..

That effort underlined RCB’s growing reputation as a side capable of closing out innings, an area where Delhi have struggled.

Monday’s contest could hinge on a few critical match-ups.

Delhi’s attacking top order against RCB’s new-ball bowlers will set the tone early, while the battle in the middle overs -- DC’s aggressive stroke-makers versus RCB’s spin options -- could decide momentum..

At the death, the spotlight will firmly be on Delhi’s bowlers, who will be under pressure to redeem themselves after the Punjab debacle, even as RCB’s proven finishers with the ball look to tilt the balance.

For Delhi Capitals, the equation is straightforward but unforgiving: tighten their bowling, particularly in the final overs, and ensure their batting efforts are not wasted again.

For RCB, it is an opportunity to exploit a vulnerable opponent and consolidate their position among the top teams.

With the tournament entering a decisive phase, this clash is more than just two points. It is a test of temperament for Delhi and a chance for Bengaluru to assert their authority.

RCB Vs DC Preview, IPL 2026: Squads

Delhi Capitals: Axar Patel (c), K.L. Rahul, Karun Nair, David Miller, Pathum Nissanka, Sahil Parakh, Prithvi Shaw, Abishek Porel, Tristan Stubbs, Sameer Rizvi, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Ajay Mandal, Tripurana Vijay, Madhav Tiwari, Auqib Dar, Nitish Rana, T. Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar, Dushmantha Chameera, Lungisani Ngidi, Kyle Jamieson, and Kuldeep Yadav.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Rajat Patidar (captain), Virat Kohli, Tim David, Jacob Bethell, Romario Shepherd, Josh Hazlewood, Nuwan Thushara, Devdutt Padikkal, Jitesh Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Rasikh Dar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jordan Cox, Suyash Sharma, Venkatesh Iyer, Swapnil Singh, Jacob Duffy, Kanishk Chouhan, Abhinandan Singh, Mangesh Yadav, Phil Salt, Satvik Deswal, Vicky Ostwal, and Vihaan Malhotra. PTI APS APS KHS

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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