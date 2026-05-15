LSG Vs RCB, IPL 2026: Mitchell Marsh Century Sets Up Lucknow Super Giants' Nine-Run Victory
Mitchell Marsh slammed a superb 111 off 56 balls as bottom-placed Lucknow Super Giants snapped a six-match losing streak with a nine-run DLS victory over Royal Challengers Bengaluru in a rain-curtailed IPL match in Lucknow on Thursday. Sent in to bat, Marsh smashed nine fours and as many sixes, adding 95 off 56 balls with Arshin Kulkarni (17) and 70 off 41 balls with Nicholas Pooran (38) to single-handedly steer LSG to 209 for 3. Skipper Rishabh Pant also made a quickfire 10-ball 32 not out.
1/25
2/25
3/25
4/25
5/25
6/25
7/25
8/25
9/25
10/25
11/25
12/25
13/25
14/25
15/25
16/25
17/25
18/25
19/25
20/25
21/25
22/25
23/25
24/25
25/25
Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE