LSG Vs RCB, IPL 2026: Mitchell Marsh Century Sets Up Lucknow Super Giants' Nine-Run Victory

Mitchell Marsh slammed a superb 111 off 56 balls as bottom-placed Lucknow Super Giants snapped a six-match losing streak with a nine-run DLS victory over Royal Challengers Bengaluru in a rain-curtailed IPL match in Lucknow on Thursday. Sent in to bat, Marsh smashed nine fours and as many sixes, adding 95 off 56 balls with Arshin Kulkarni (17) and 70 off 41 balls with Nicholas Pooran (38) to single-handedly steer LSG to 209 for 3. Skipper Rishabh Pant also made a quickfire 10-ball 32 not out.

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LSG won by 9 runs DLS method
Lucknow Super Giants' captain Rishabh Pant, second right, with teammates after winning during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan
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Mitchell Marsh Indian Premier League
Lucknow Super Giants' Mitchell Marsh plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan
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Indian Premier League: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants
Lucknow Super Giants' Arshin Kulkarni, left, and Mitchell Marsh run between the wickets during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan
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Royal Challengers Bengalurus Bhuvneshwar Kumar IPL
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowls a delivery during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow, India. | Photo: AP
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IPL 2026: Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Ground staff pull rain covers to the field as it drizzles during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow, India. | Photo: PTI
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Lucknow Super Giants Arshin Kulkarni IPL
Lucknow Super Giants' Arshin Kulkarni during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan
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Lucknow Super Giants Mitchell Marsh celebrates his fifty runs IPL
Lucknow Super Giants' Mitchell Marsh celebrates his fifty runs during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow, India. | Photo: PTI
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IPL 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Krunal Pandya, right, and Jitesh Sharma during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan
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IPL 2026: LSG vs RCB
Displays read 'Play Stopped Due to Rain' during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow, India. | Photo: AP
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IPL 2026: RCB vs LSG
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Krunal Pandya, center, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Lucknow Super Giants' Arshin Kulkarni during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow, India. | Photo: AP
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Lucknow Super Giants Nicholas Pooran IPL
Lucknow Super Giants' Nicholas Pooran plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow, India. | Photo: AP
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Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL
Lucknow Super Giants' Mitchell Marsh, center, and his batting partner Nicholas Pooran, left run between the wickets during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow, India. | Photo: AP
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Lucknow Super Giants Mitchell Marsh, left, celebrates his century IPL
Lucknow Super Giants' Mitchell Marsh, left, celebrates his century with his batting partner Nicholas Pooran during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow, India. | Photo: AP
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Lucknow Super Giants captain Rishabh Pant IPL
Lucknow Super Giants' captain Rishabh Pant loses grip of his bat while playing a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan
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Rishabh Pant Indian Premier League 2026
Lucknow Super Giants' captain Rishabh Pant plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan
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Indian Premier League: Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Lucknow Super Giants' Mohammed Shami, center, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Jacob Bethell during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow, India. | Photo: AP
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Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants Indian Premier League
Lucknow Super Giants' Prince Yadav, center without cap, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow, India. | Photo: AP
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Virat Kohli Indian Premier League 2026
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli is bowled out by Lucknow Super Giants' Prince Yadav during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow, India. | Photo: AP
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RCB vs LSG Indian Premier League 2026
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's captain Rajat Patidar and his batting partner Devdutt Padikkal run between the wickets during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow, India. | Photo: Ap
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Royal Challengers Bengalurus Devdutt Padikkal IPL
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Devdutt Padikkal plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow, India. | Photo: AP
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Rajat Patidar IPL 2026
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's captain Rajat Patidar plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan
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Royal Challengers Bengalurus Devdutt Padikkal
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Devdutt Padikkal plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow, India. | Photo: AP
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Royal Challengers Bengalurus captain Rajat Patidar celebrates his fifty runs IPL
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's captain Rajat Patidar celebrates his fifty runs during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow, India. | Photo: AP
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Royal Challengers Bengalurus Krunal Pandya IPL
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Krunal Pandya, left, plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan
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Lucknow: Royal Challengers Bengalurus Tim David IPL
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Tim David plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan
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Royal Challengers Bengalurus Romario Shepherd IPL
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Romario Shepherd plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan
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