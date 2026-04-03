Ranjith Sexual Assault Case: WCC Condemns ‘Audacious Predators’, Slams ‘Non-Functioning System'

Ranjith Arrest Over Sexual Assault Case: WCC called it “deeply distressing,” saying that the incident exposed the failure of institutional mechanisms.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
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Malayalam filmmaker Ranjith
WCC on Malayalam filmmaker Ranjith arrest in sexual harassment allegations Photo: X
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • The Women in Cinema Collective questioned the lack of awareness of the Internal Committee (IC), created for women’s safety on sets.

  • They also highlighted that very little has changed on the ground despite High Court directives and the new cinema policy.

  • WCC also hailed the young actress for her courage to file a complaint against Ranjith.

Malayalam filmmaker Ranjith Balakrishnan was arrested on Tuesday (March 31) by Kochi police following a complaint filed by a female actor over sexual assault charges. After his arrest, the director was suspended from the Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA). Now, Women in Cinema Collective (WCC), a first-of-its-kind all-woman organisation for women working in the Malayalam film industry, reacted to Ranjith's arrest in a social media post, questioning the perpetrators' audacity.

Ranjith Balakrishnan Suspended by FEFKA After Arrest - X
Ranjith Balakrishnan Suspended By FEFKA After Arrest In Sexual Assault Case

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

WCC reacts to Ranjith arrest over sexual assault allegations

On Thursday, the Women in Cinema Collective, taking to their Instagram handle, shared a long note.

The note read, “Yet another grave allegation by a young actress has shaken Kerala. This time, the accusation is against director Ranjith. It is deeply distressing to realise that despite High Court directives and the new cinema policy, very little has changed on the ground. Where does this audacity of perpetrators come from? From a system that simply does not function.”

The collective questioned the lack of awareness of the Internal Committee on the matter and how they were "unaware of the grave assault". WCC further wrote that it “fought for and secured a High Court order ensuring an IC on every set, along with the formation of a monitoring committee. The committee submitted several crucial action plans. They further questioned the non-functioning of these mechanisms and whether it's a “lack of will, awareness or sheer indifference.”

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“These systems cannot exist merely on paper,” it stated further.

Have a look at the post here.

WCC also hailed the young actress' courage for approaching the police directly, without waiting for anyone else. “The industry can no longer hide behind ignorance or inertia. Implement ICs. Follow POSH. Prioritise safety. If cinema wishes to reflect society, it must also model a workplace that is safe, equitable and dignified for all,” the collective concluded the note.

Director remanded, Kerala govt backs victim - X
Ranjith Case: Director Sent To Judicial Custody, Kerala Govt Says ‘No Protection For Accused’

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Meanwhile, B Unnikrishnan, general secretary of FEFKA, announced that Ranjith’s suspension will remain in place until the organisation completes its internal proceedings.

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