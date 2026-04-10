Kerala Court Grants Bail To Ranjith In Sexual Harassment Case

Ranjith's arrest in sexual harassment case

Ranjith was arrested by the Ernakulam Central Police on March 31 and was lodged in the Ernakulam sub jail. The case was registered based on a complaint that a young actress filed against the filmmaker, alleging that the director attempted to sexually assault her inside a caravan during a film shoot on January 30 this year. Her confidential statement was recorded before a magistrate, and she was also examined at a women’s police station.