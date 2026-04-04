Ranjith Sexual Assault Case: Lawyer Quits Ahead Of Bail Hearing, Seeks New Counsel

Summary of this article
The Ranjith sexual assault case has taken a turn with his lawyer quitting just before the bail hearing.
The advocate cited his prior ICC role and stated that no formal complaint was raised during the shoot.
The police investigation is ongoing, with the filmmaker currently remaining in custody.
Ranjith's sexual assault case has taken a significant turn with his lawyer stepping down just ahead of the bail hearing, adding further uncertainty to the ongoing legal proceedings against the Malayalam filmmaker.
According to reports, advocate Mohammed Siyad has withdrawn from representing Ranjith Balakrishnan and has informed the filmmaker’s family to appoint a new legal counsel before the upcoming hearing. The decision is said to have been communicated shortly after a bail plea had been filed on the filmmaker’s behalf.
Lawyer steps back amid criticism
Siyad’s exit comes amid scrutiny over his association with the project linked to the case. It has been reported that he had served as a member of the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) for the film in question, which drew criticism following the allegations.
In a statement shared with OnManorama, it was stated that he had been part of several ICC bodies across productions. It was further claimed that no formal complaint had been raised during the film’s shoot or brought before the committee at the time.
The bail plea filed earlier is said to have argued that the complaint stemmed from disagreements between the actor and the filmmaker during production.
Details of the allegations and investigation
The case stems from allegations made by a woman actor, who accused Ranjith of attempting to sexually assault her during a shoot. It has been alleged that she was called into a caravan under false pretences, where the incident reportedly took place.
Following the complaint, Kochi City Police registered a case and took Ranjith into custody. According to officials, a Special Investigation Team was constituted and the claims were verified before the arrest was made.
A statement by the Police Commissioner noted that such incidents should not occur, particularly within professional environments.
The Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) has also described the allegations as serious and has raised concerns about power dynamics within the industry. Ranjith remains in police custody as the case proceeds.