Ranjith Sexual Assault Case: Lawyer Quits Ahead Of Bail Hearing, Seeks New Counsel

In a fresh twist to the Ranjith sexual assault case, the filmmaker’s lawyer has stepped down just before the bail hearing.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Published at:
Ranjith Sexual Assault Case
Ranjith Sexual Assault Case: Lawyer Quits Before Bail Hearing Photo: X
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • The Ranjith sexual assault case has taken a turn with his lawyer quitting just before the bail hearing.

  • The advocate cited his prior ICC role and stated that no formal complaint was raised during the shoot.

  • The police investigation is ongoing, with the filmmaker currently remaining in custody.

Ranjith's sexual assault case has taken a significant turn with his lawyer stepping down just ahead of the bail hearing, adding further uncertainty to the ongoing legal proceedings against the Malayalam filmmaker.

According to reports, advocate Mohammed Siyad has withdrawn from representing Ranjith Balakrishnan and has informed the filmmaker’s family to appoint a new legal counsel before the upcoming hearing. The decision is said to have been communicated shortly after a bail plea had been filed on the filmmaker’s behalf.

Lawyer steps back amid criticism

Siyad’s exit comes amid scrutiny over his association with the project linked to the case. It has been reported that he had served as a member of the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) for the film in question, which drew criticism following the allegations.

Malayalam filmmaker Ranjith arrested in sexual harassment allegations - X
Malayalam Filmmaker Ranjith Arrested Following Sexual Harassment Complaint

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

In a statement shared with OnManorama, it was stated that he had been part of several ICC bodies across productions. It was further claimed that no formal complaint had been raised during the film’s shoot or brought before the committee at the time.

The bail plea filed earlier is said to have argued that the complaint stemmed from disagreements between the actor and the filmmaker during production.

Related Content
WCC on Malayalam filmmaker Ranjith arrest in sexual harassment allegations - X
Ranjith Sexual Assault Case: WCC Condemns ‘Audacious Predators’, Slams ‘Non-Functioning System'
Ranjith Balakrishnan Suspended by FEFKA After Arrest - X
Ranjith Balakrishnan Suspended By FEFKA After Arrest In Sexual Assault Case
Director remanded, Kerala govt backs victim - X
Ranjith Case: Director Sent To Judicial Custody, Kerala Govt Says ‘No Protection For Accused’
Malayalam filmmaker Ranjith arrested in sexual harassment allegations - X
Malayalam Filmmaker Ranjith Arrested Following Sexual Harassment Complaint
Related Content

Details of the allegations and investigation

The case stems from allegations made by a woman actor, who accused Ranjith of attempting to sexually assault her during a shoot. It has been alleged that she was called into a caravan under false pretences, where the incident reportedly took place.

Following the complaint, Kochi City Police registered a case and took Ranjith into custody. According to officials, a Special Investigation Team was constituted and the claims were verified before the arrest was made.

Director remanded, Kerala govt backs victim - X
Ranjith Case: Director Sent To Judicial Custody, Kerala Govt Says ‘No Protection For Accused’

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

A statement by the Police Commissioner noted that such incidents should not occur, particularly within professional environments.

The Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) has also described the allegations as serious and has raised concerns about power dynamics within the industry. Ranjith remains in police custody as the case proceeds.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. RCB Vs CSK, IPL 2026: David-Patidar Mayhem Engineers Royal Challengers' 42-Run Win

  2. Bhuvneshwar Kumar Scripts History, Becomes First Pacer to Join The 200-Wicket Club In IPL

  3. RCB Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Jitesh Sharma Grabs One-Handed Blinder, Stuns Shivam Dube And M Chinnaswamy Stadium Crowd - Watch

  4. SRH Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Splendid Shami, Patient Pant Guide Lucknow To First Win Of Season

  5. KKR Vs PBKS Preview, IPL 2026: Beleaguered Knight Riders Seek To Halt Slide Against In-Form Kings

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Billie Jean King Cup: India Gear Up For BJK With Play-Off Berth On Their Mind

  2. Atlanta Olympics Bronze Medallist Leander Paes Begins New Innings In Politics; Joins BJP After Storied Tennis Career

  3. Jannik Sinner Defeats Jiri Lehecka In Straight Sets To Lift Miami Open 2026 Title

  4. Miami Open 2026: Sinner Downs Lehecka To Complete Sunshine Double

  5. Sabalenka Defeats Gauff To Lift Miami Open 2026 Title

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. 'Rival Who Became Part Of Journey Forever': PV Sindhu Pays Nostalgic Tribute On Carolina Marin's Retirement

  4. Carolina Marin, GOAT Contender And PV Sindhu's Rio Rival, Retires At 32

  5. Thomas & Uber Cup 2026: Lakshya Sen, PV Sindhu Headline India's Squads; Satwik-Chirag To Feature

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: April 05, 2026

  2. Assembly Elections 2026: Can The Muslim League Again Play Kingmaker in Kerala?

  3. Villagers In Sambhal Demolish Encroached Madrasa, Mosque, School On Gram Sabha Land

  4. Cong leader Venugopal files defamation case against Haryana man over 'false allegations'

  5. Thirumavalavan opts out of TN Assembly polls to preserve DMK alliance unity

Entertainment News

  1. The Ever-Persistent Spirit Of Indie Cinema : Mapping Production & Distribution Trends

  2. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

  3. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  4. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

  5. 10 Films On Palestine To Stream In India Amidst The Censorship Of ‘The Voice Of Hind Rajab’

US News

  1. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  2. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  3. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  4. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  5. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

World News

  1. Trump says 'good chance' of deal with Iran on April 6

  2. US Israel Attacks Iran: IRGC Threatens ‘Complete Destruction,' Israel Struck Iranian Military Complex Near Tehran

  3. Trump’s Regime Change: Why Did He Fire Cabinet Secretary Kristi Noem, Christened 'ICE Barbie' By American Press?

  4. The Energy Shock: US-Israel War With Iran And Its Impact On India And The World

  5. Women Officials In Firing Line: Can Karoline Leavitt, Trump’s Youngest Press Secretary, Hold Her Ground?

Latest Stories

  1. Weekly Horoscope For April 5–11, 2026: Growth, Stability And New Opportunities For Aries, Virgo And Capricorn

  2. Assembly Elections 2026: In Assam’s Polarised Polls, Kunki Chowdhury Makes A Governance Pitch 

  3. Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 16: Crosses Rs 1500 Crore Worldwide, Nears Rs 1000 Cr India Net

  4. 48 Hours Before Hell Will Rain Down: Trump Reminds Iran Of Hormuz Deadline

  5. Jnanpith For Vairamuthu: A Disaster In Our Cultural Milieu

  6. RML Hospital Doctors Perform Rare Life Saving Surgery On Mirror Image Heart Patient

  7. Hanuman Jayanti 2026: Powerful Astrology Remedies To Remove Saturn (Shani) Dosha

  8. 7.4 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Indonesia