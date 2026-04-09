Parvathy Says Ranjith's Arrest In Sexual Assault Case Is 'Not A Surprise': It's A Repeated Offence

Parvathy Thiruvothu on Ranjith's arrest in sexual assault case

Parvathy Thiruvothu, one of the founding members of the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC), in an interview with News18 Showsha said, “This current arrest of Ranjith doesn’t come across as a surprise or shock to me. It, of course, is a repeated offence. These are people who aren’t paying the price of what they did in the past.”