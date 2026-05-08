PM Modi To Attend 'Amrut Mahotsav' At Somnath Temple

The event will mark 75 years since the inauguration of the restored Somnath temple by India’s first President, Rajendra Prasad.

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Kumari Anusha
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PM Modi to attend Somnath Amrut Mahotsav Photo: PTI
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  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the Somnath Amrut Mahotsav celebrations at the historic Somnath Temple, Gujarat on May 11, said Gujarat cabinet minister Jitu Vaghani

  • The prime minister will hold a roadshow from the helipad in Somnath to the statue of Veer Hamirji Gohil before participating in the temple ceremonies

  • Modi will perform rituals including ‘Abhishek’, ‘Dhwaj Pooja’ and ‘Maha Pooja’

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the Somnath Amrut Mahotsav celebrations at the historic Somnath Temple, Gujarat on May 11, said Gujarat cabinet minister Jitu Vaghani. The event will mark 75 years since the inauguration of the restored Somnath temple by India’s first President, Rajendra Prasad.

According to Vaghani, Modi will arrive in Jamnagar from Hyderabad on the night of May 10 and will stay there before proceeding to Somnath the next day. BJP leaders, including MLA Rivaba Jadeja and MP Poonam Maadam, are expected to welcome him at Lal Bangla Circle.

The prime minister will hold a roadshow from the helipad in Somnath to the statue of Veer Hamirji Gohil before participating in the temple ceremonies. The Bengali community in Gujarat are also expected to perform at the event.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya during the inauguration of a new terminal of the Lokapriya Gopinath Bardoloi International Airport, in Guwahati, Assam, Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. - PTI
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As part of the religious programme, Modi will perform rituals including ‘Abhishek’, ‘Dhwaj Pooja’ and ‘Maha Pooja’. Flower petals will also be showered on the temple from helicopters during the ceremonies. The celebrations will also feature an airshow by the Indian Air Force’s Suryakiran aerobatic team.  

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Speaking about the significance of the occasion, Vaghani said "Even after the destruction 1,000 years ago, Somnath temple, a symbol of unbroken faith, is still standing. We will celebrate Somnath Virasat's 75 years as part of the Amrut Mahotsav marking the day when Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel vowed to restore the temple,"

Later in the day, Modi will address a public gathering at Sadbhavana Ground in Somnath. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, state ministers and BJP office-bearers are also expected to attend the programme.

BJP workers perform a special 'havan pujan' at a temple, on the eve of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday, praying for his health and longevity, in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025. - - PTI |
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After the Somnath event, the prime minister will travel to Vadodara, where he is scheduled to inaugurate a hostel complex for students from the developed by the Sardar Dham Trust.

A roadshow covering around 1.5 km from Gada Circle to Motibhai Circle and onward to the airport has also been planned in Vadodara during the evening around 7pm.

Earlier on Friday, Modi mentioned his upcoming visit in a signed newspaper article, "At the start of 2026, I had gone to Somnath for the Somnath Swabhiman Parv, marking a thousand years since the first attack on the Somnath Temple. Now, I will be back in Somnath on 11th May to mark 75 years since the inauguration of the restored temple by the then President of India, Dr Rajendra Prasad," the PM wrote.

(With PTI inputs)

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