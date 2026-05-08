PM Modi To Attend 'Amrut Mahotsav' At Somnath Temple

Earlier on Friday, Modi mentioned his upcoming visit in a signed newspaper article, "At the start of 2026, I had gone to Somnath for the Somnath Swabhiman Parv, marking a thousand years since the first attack on the Somnath Temple. Now, I will be back in Somnath on 11th May to mark 75 years since the inauguration of the restored temple by the then President of India, Dr Rajendra Prasad," the PM wrote.