PM Narendra Modi’s 75th Birthday: Indian and Global Leaders Send Greetings

On his birthday, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Abhiyan in Dhar. Another campaign, PM MITRA, will also to be launched on his birthday later in the day.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Ainnie Arif
Updated on:
Updated on:
MODI
PM Modi's 75th Birthday | representation image | Photo: PTI |
info_icon

On September 17, birthday wishes for Prime Minister Narendra Modi poured in from across the world, with greetings coming from global leaders as well as India’s Leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi.

The PM’s birthday coincides with the inauguration of the Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Abhiyan (Healthy Woman Empowered Family Campaign) and PM MITRA—also to be launched on his birthday later in the day. 

On PM’s 75th birthday, President of India Draupadi Murmu said, by exemplifying the pinnacle of hard work through your extraordinary leadership, you have instilled a culture of achieving great goals in the country. 

“Today, the global community is also expressing its faith in your guidance. I pray to God that you remain forever healthy and joyful, and with your unique leadership, lead the nation to new heights of progress,” Murmu posted.

Gandhi mentioned on X, “Wishing Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji a happy birthday and good health.” Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha,  also stated, “Best wishes to Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi Ji on his birthday. May he be blessed with good health and long life.”

US President Donald Trump called Modi to wish him, after weeks of tension between India and the US over tariffs. Modi later thanked Trump for his phone call, and added: “Like you, I am also fully committed to taking the India-US Comprehensive and Global Partnership to new heights. We support your initiatives towards a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict.”

Related Content
Related Content

Prime Minister of Australia, Anthony Albanese, posted a video on X, extending his wishes to Modi. He expressed gratitude over the friendship that India and Australia share, and the contributions that the Indian diaspora makes to their country. 

United Kingdom’s former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said, "It is a great pleasure to wish Prime Minister Modi a happy  75th birthday. In these uncertain times, we all need good friends, and Modi Ji has always been a good friend to me and to Britain. I'm delighted to see UK-India ties going from strength to strength.”

He continued to say that as someone from a British-Indian family, this relationship will always have a special place in his heart. “I'll always remember fondly travelling to India as Prime Minister for the G20 in 2023 with Akshata. It was a superb event befitting India's standing on the world stage.”

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called Modi a “good friend” and wished him a happy birthday. He said, “You've accomplished so much for India in your life, and we have together accomplished a great deal in the friendship between India and Israel. I look forward to seeing you soon because we can bring our partnership and our friendship to even greater heights. Happy birthday, my friend"

Indian leaders too wished the PM. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman wrote on X, "On his birthday wishing PM Narendra Modi ji a long healthy life to continue his service to our nation. His unwavering commitment to put India’s interest above all else is recognised by our people, who bless him. His leadership has provided stability, vision and progress for all Indians.”

Rajnath Singh, India’s Defence Minister congratulated Modi on his his visionary leadership, dedication to the nation, and tireless hard work, adding “Modiji has infused India with new energy and a new direction. He has enhanced India's strength and honor on the global stage."

Previous birthday celebrations of Prime Minister Modi have also coincided with launches, such as of the SUBHADRA welfare scheme in Odisha in 2024, aiming to empower women aged 21 to 60 years with direct financial assistance and digital literacy.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Australia Live Score, 2nd Women's ODI Updates: IND-W Aim To Bounce Back After First ODI Loss

  2. Pakistan Vs United Arab Emirates, Asia Cup 2025: PAK Cancel Pre-match Press Conference Ahead Of UAE Tie

  3. Bangladesh Vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2025: Tigers Keep Campaign Alive With 8-Run Win

  4. Pakistan Vs United Arab Emirates, Asia Cup 2025 Match 10: Three Key Battles To Watch Out For In PAK Vs UAE Game

  5. Rahul Gandhi 'Darling' Of Pakistan: Shahid Afridi's Comments Trigger Political Row

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Guadalajara Open 2025: Iva Jovic Becomes Youngest American To Win WTA Title Since Coco Gauff

  2. Beatriz Haddad Maia Stunned In Sao Paolo; Jelena Ostapenko Suffers Shock Exits At Guadalajara Open

  3. India Vs Switzerland, Davis Cup: Debutant Dhakshineshwar Suresh, Sumit Nagal Hand IND 2-0 Lead

  4. Sao Paolo Open: Beatriz Haddad Maia Sees Off Laura Pigossi To Enter Quarter-finals

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Dating Brooks Nader? Supermodel's Sister Gives Major Hint In US Open 2025 Champion's Romance

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Vs Julie Dawall Jakobsen, China Masters 2025: Indian Shuttler Wins In Straight Games

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang, Hong Kong Open 2025: Indian Duo Finish Runners-Up In BWF 500 Final

  3. Lakshya Sen Vs Li Shi Feng Live Streaming, Hong Kong Open 2025 Final: When, Where To Watch Match

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Chou Tien Chen, Hong Kong Open: Indian Wins In Straight Games To Storm Into Final

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Live Streaming, Hong Kong Open 2025: When, Where To Watch BWF 500 Final On Tv And Online

Trending Stories

National News

  1. India-US Get Ready For Trade Talks

  2. India, US Hold Positive Talks on Bilateral Trade Deal Amid High Tariffs

  3. Hail Mary: Book Review Of Arundhati Roy's 'Mother Mary Comes To Me'

  4. Centre’s Import Duty Waiver On Cotton Plunges Local Farmers Into Despair

  5. Uttarakhand Weather Update: Cloudbursts and Flash Floods Trigger Red Alerts

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. U.S. and China Agree on TikTok Ownership Framework Amid Trade Talks

  2. Trump Files $15 Billion Defamation Suit Against The New York Times

  3. Trump Issues Warning To Hamas Over Hostage Use

  4. Charlie Kirk Shooting Suspect: Ammo Engraved With Antifascist Symbols, Gamer Codes, And Meme References

  5. Trump’s 'Last Warning' to Hamas: Accept Hostage Deal or Face Consequences

World News

  1. India-US Get Ready For Trade Talks

  2. Israel Strikes Houthi-Controlled Hodeidah Port In Yemen, Dozens Killed

  3. India Condemns Attack on Qatar, Calls for Upholding Sovereignty at UNHRC

  4. Germany Holds Talks With Taliban Representatives To Resume Deportations

  5. Trump Files $15 Billion Defamation Suit Against The New York Times

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, September 17, 2025: What’s in Store for Aries, Libra, Sagittarius & More

  2. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th Birthday: What Investments And Visits Are Planned This Year

  3. Mahalaya 2025 - Date, Rituals, And Celebration Of The Auspicious Day

  4. Death Penalty Sought In Charlie Kirk Killing

  5. Japan Holds Back On Palestinian Statehood Recognition Amid Diplomatic Pressures

  6. Ajith Kumar's Good Bad Ugly Removed From Netflix After Court Order On Unauthorised Use Of Ilaiyaraaja's Songs

  7. Delhi Weather Forecast: Light Rain Expected with Rising Temperatures

  8. SC Grants Bail to Elgar Parishad Case Accused Mahesh Raut On Medical Grounds