PM Narendra Modi’s 75th Birthday: Indian and Global Leaders Send Greetings

On September 17, birthday wishes for Prime Minister Narendra Modi poured in from across the world, with greetings coming from global leaders as well as India’s Leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi.
The PM’s birthday coincides with the inauguration of the Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Abhiyan (Healthy Woman Empowered Family Campaign) and PM MITRA—also to be launched on his birthday later in the day.
On PM’s 75th birthday, President of India Draupadi Murmu said, by exemplifying the pinnacle of hard work through your extraordinary leadership, you have instilled a culture of achieving great goals in the country.
“Today, the global community is also expressing its faith in your guidance. I pray to God that you remain forever healthy and joyful, and with your unique leadership, lead the nation to new heights of progress,” Murmu posted.
Gandhi mentioned on X, “Wishing Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji a happy birthday and good health.” Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha, also stated, “Best wishes to Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi Ji on his birthday. May he be blessed with good health and long life.”
US President Donald Trump called Modi to wish him, after weeks of tension between India and the US over tariffs. Modi later thanked Trump for his phone call, and added: “Like you, I am also fully committed to taking the India-US Comprehensive and Global Partnership to new heights. We support your initiatives towards a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict.”
Prime Minister of Australia, Anthony Albanese, posted a video on X, extending his wishes to Modi. He expressed gratitude over the friendship that India and Australia share, and the contributions that the Indian diaspora makes to their country.
United Kingdom’s former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said, "It is a great pleasure to wish Prime Minister Modi a happy 75th birthday. In these uncertain times, we all need good friends, and Modi Ji has always been a good friend to me and to Britain. I'm delighted to see UK-India ties going from strength to strength.”
He continued to say that as someone from a British-Indian family, this relationship will always have a special place in his heart. “I'll always remember fondly travelling to India as Prime Minister for the G20 in 2023 with Akshata. It was a superb event befitting India's standing on the world stage.”
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called Modi a “good friend” and wished him a happy birthday. He said, “You've accomplished so much for India in your life, and we have together accomplished a great deal in the friendship between India and Israel. I look forward to seeing you soon because we can bring our partnership and our friendship to even greater heights. Happy birthday, my friend"
Indian leaders too wished the PM. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman wrote on X, "On his birthday wishing PM Narendra Modi ji a long healthy life to continue his service to our nation. His unwavering commitment to put India’s interest above all else is recognised by our people, who bless him. His leadership has provided stability, vision and progress for all Indians.”
Rajnath Singh, India’s Defence Minister congratulated Modi on his his visionary leadership, dedication to the nation, and tireless hard work, adding “Modiji has infused India with new energy and a new direction. He has enhanced India's strength and honor on the global stage."
Previous birthday celebrations of Prime Minister Modi have also coincided with launches, such as of the SUBHADRA welfare scheme in Odisha in 2024, aiming to empower women aged 21 to 60 years with direct financial assistance and digital literacy.