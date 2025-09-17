Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th Birthday: What Investments And Visits Are Planned This Year

According to a recent statement by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, 1,300 acres of land has been allotted to companies seeking to play a role in PM MITRA at Dhar, out of a total 2,100 acres available for the project. A large number of infrastructure facilities and subsidies will be provided to companies as part of the scheme, the cost of which is to be shared by the State and central governments, whose specifics are still being worked out. The scheme is to be overseen by the Union Ministry of Textiles.