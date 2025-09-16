PM Modi Thanks Trump for Birthday Wishes, Reaffirms Commitment to India-US Ties

Modi thanked Trump for early birthday greetings and appreciated his friendship.
He reaffirmed his commitment to deepening India-US strategic and global partnerships.
Modi expressed support for Washington’s efforts to peacefully resolve the Ukraine conflict.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked President Donald Trump for wishing him on his 75th birthday.
Emphasising his dedication to strengthening India-US relations, Modi expressed his support for Washington's efforts to find a peaceful solution to the Ukraine crisis.
Taking to X, Modi wrote, "Thank you, my friend, President Trump, for your phone call and warm greetings on my 75th birthday".
Addressing US-India relations, he added, "I am also fully committed to taking the India-US Comprehensive and Global Partnership to new heights. We support your initiatives towards a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict."
Trump's phone call to Modi comes amidst fresh tariff negotiations with India.
Wednesday, September 17, marks the 75th birthday of the PM.