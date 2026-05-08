DC Vs KKR, IPL 2026: See Best Photos From Indian Premier League Match 51 At Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Ajinkya Rahane won the toss and elected to bowl first against Delhi Capitals (DC) in match 51 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Friday (May 8). KKR are unchanged from their last game, while DC made two changes, bringing in Mukesh Kumar and Vipraj Nigam in place of T Natarajan and Karun Nair. The Capitals have lost four of their last five matches and are languishing in the seventh spot in the standings with just eight points from 10 games. On the other hand, the Knight Riders have turned the tide with a three-match winning streak but are still in a do-or-die scenario like DC, as far as a playoffs berth is concerned.

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IPL 2026: DC vs KKR
Delhi Capitals' captain Axar Patel, left, and Kolkata Knight Riders' captain Ajinkya Rahane during the toss before an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore
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Delhi Capitals KL Rahul IPL
Delhi Capitals' KL Rahul during a warm-up session before an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore
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IPL 2026: KKR vs DC
Delhi Capitals' cheerleaders perform during the toss before an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore)
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Delhi Capitals Pathum Nissanka IPL
Delhi Capitals' Pathum Nissanka plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders in New Delhi, India. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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Indian Premier League: Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders
Delhi Capitals' Pathum Nissanka, right, and batting partner KL Rahul touch gloves during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders in New Delhi. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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Delhi Capitals KL Rahul Indian Premier League 2026
Delhi Capitals' KL Rahul bats during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders in New Delhi, India. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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Indian Premier League: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals
Kolkata Knight Riders' Kartik Tyagi, second left, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Delhi Capitals' KL Rahul during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders in New Delhi, India. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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Indian Premier League Nitish Rana
Delhi Capitals' Nitish Rana bats during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders in New Delhi, India, Friday, May 8, 2026. () | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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Sameer Rizvi Indian Premier League 2026
Delhi Capitals' Sameer Rizvi plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders in New Delhi. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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Delhi Capitals Pathum Nissanka, right, celebrates his fifty runs
Delhi Capitals' Pathum Nissanka, right, celebrates his fifty runs during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders in New Delhi. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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Delhi Capitals Pathum Nissanka IPL
Delhi Capitals' Pathum Nissanka, left, reacts as he leaves the ground after losing his wicket during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders in New Delhi. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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Delhi Capitals Tristan Stubbs IPL
Delhi Capitals' Tristan Stubbs is bowled out by Kolkata Knight Riders' Anukul Roy during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders in New Delhi. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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