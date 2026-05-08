DC Vs KKR, IPL 2026: See Best Photos From Indian Premier League Match 51 At Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Ajinkya Rahane won the toss and elected to bowl first against Delhi Capitals (DC) in match 51 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Friday (May 8). KKR are unchanged from their last game, while DC made two changes, bringing in Mukesh Kumar and Vipraj Nigam in place of T Natarajan and Karun Nair. The Capitals have lost four of their last five matches and are languishing in the seventh spot in the standings with just eight points from 10 games. On the other hand, the Knight Riders have turned the tide with a three-match winning streak but are still in a do-or-die scenario like DC, as far as a playoffs berth is concerned.
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