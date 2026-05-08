Independiente Medellin Vs Flamengo, Copa Libertadores 2026: Fan Protests Force Match Cancellation
The Copa Libertadores 2026 Group A fixture between Independiente Medellin and Flamengo at the Atanasio Girardot Stadium was called off after just three minutes on Thursday due to fan protests in the stands. In the fourth minute of play, the DIM supporters launched flares, pyrotechnics, and objects onto the pitch in protest against the team's poor performance in the domestic league. This resulted in heavy smoke and poor visibility. Some supporters also attempted to invade the pitch, forcing referee Jesus Valenzuela to halt the match. After an hour, CONMEBOL confirmed that the match had been cancelled. It remains to be seen if the match will be replayed later or if Flamengo are declared the winner.
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