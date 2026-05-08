Independiente Medellin Vs Flamengo, Copa Libertadores 2026: Fan Protests Force Match Cancellation

The Copa Libertadores 2026 Group A fixture between Independiente Medellin and Flamengo at the Atanasio Girardot Stadium was called off after just three minutes on Thursday due to fan protests in the stands. In the fourth minute of play, the DIM supporters launched flares, pyrotechnics, and objects onto the pitch in protest against the team's poor performance in the domestic league. This resulted in heavy smoke and poor visibility. Some supporters also attempted to invade the pitch, forcing referee Jesus Valenzuela to halt the match. After an hour, CONMEBOL confirmed that the match had been cancelled. It remains to be seen if the match will be replayed later or if Flamengo are declared the winner.

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Copa Libertadores Soccer: Independiente Medellin vs Flamengo
Fans of Colombia's Independiente Medellin light flares as the match against Brazil's Flamengo was temporarily suspended because of crowd trouble during a Copa Libertadores Group A soccer match in Medellin, Colombia. | Photo: AP/Fernando Vergara
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Copa Libertadores Soccer: Flamengo vs Independiente Medellin
Players of Colombia's Independiente Medellin and Brazil's Flamengo stand on the field after the match was temporarily suspended because of crowd trouble during a Copa Libertadores Group A soccer match in Medellin, Colombia. | Photo: AP/Fernando Vergara
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CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores 2026: Independiente Medellin vs Flamengo
Fans of Colombia's Independiente Medellin shine laser pointers toward the field as the match against Brazil's Flamengo was temporarily suspended because of crowd trouble during a Copa Libertadores Group A soccer match in Medellin, Colombia. | Photo: AP/Fernando Vergara
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CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores 2026: Flamengo vs Independiente Medellin
Fans of Colombia's Independiente Medellin cheer and light flares as they wait for the start of a Copa Libertadores Group A soccer match between Independiente Medellinin and Brazil's Flamengo in Medellin, Colombia. | Photo: AP/Fernando Vergara
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Copa Libertadores Soccer Match: Independiente Medellin vs Flamengo
Fans of Colombia's Independiente Medellin cheer and light flares during a Copa Libertadores Group A soccer match between Independiente Medellinin and Brazil's Flamengo in Medellin, Colombia. | Photo: AP/Fernando Vergara
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Copa Libertadores Soccer Match: Flamengo vs Independiente Medellin
Fans of Colombia's Independiente Medellin stand in the grandstands after the match against Brazil's Flamengo was temporarily suspended because of crowd trouble during a Copa Libertadores Group A soccer match in Medellin, Colombia. | Photo: AP/Fernando Vergara
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Colombia Brazil Copa Libertadores Soccer
Fans of Colombia's Independiente Medellin shine laser pointers toward the field as the match against Brazil's Flamengo was temporarily suspended because of crowd trouble during a Copa Libertadores Group A soccer match in Medellin, Colombia. | Photo: AP/Fernando Vergara
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Brazil Colombia Copa Libertadores Soccer
Fans of Colombia's Independiente Medellin cheer and light flares during a Copa Libertadores Group A soccer match between Independiente Medellinin and Brazil's Flamengo in Medellin, Colombia. | Photo: AP/Fernando Vergara
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