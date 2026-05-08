Manipur BJP Leader Quits Party Over Government ‘Failure’ Amid Ethnic Conflict

Summary of this article
Elangbam Johnson resigned from the Bharatiya Janata Party and stepped down as state spokesperson
He cited the government’s “failure” to address public aspirations amid the ongoing ethnic conflict in Manipur
Ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023 has left over 260 people dead and thousands displaced
Elangbam Johnson, a leader of the Manipur BJP, left the saffron party on Friday, blaming the state government's "failure" to uphold the people's aspirations.
Elangbam, who ran on a BJP ticket in the 2022 assembly elections, announced at a news conference that he resigned from his position as the party's state spokesperson. "Since May 3, 2023, we have been unable to go in the direction of the people's wishes. After discussion with my workers in Keisamthong, I have decided to quit the BJP. I am tendering my resignation from the state spokesperson post and giving up party membership," he said.
Elangbam stated that the primary cause of the resignation is the government's "failure" to uphold the expectations of the populace since the ethnic war in Manipur began.
More than 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic strife between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023.