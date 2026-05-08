Manipur BJP Leader Quits Party Over Government ‘Failure’ Amid Ethnic Conflict

Former BJP candidate says state government failed to fulfil people’s aspirations since violence erupted in May 2023

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Published at:
manipur
Issues of Displaced People Top Priority of New Government: Manipur CM Photo: PTI
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Elangbam Johnson resigned from the Bharatiya Janata Party and stepped down as state spokesperson

  • He cited the government’s “failure” to address public aspirations amid the ongoing ethnic conflict in Manipur

  • Ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023 has left over 260 people dead and thousands displaced

Elangbam Johnson, a leader of the Manipur BJP, left the saffron party on Friday, blaming the state government's "failure" to uphold the people's aspirations.

Elangbam, who ran on a BJP ticket in the 2022 assembly elections, announced at a news conference that he resigned from his position as the party's state spokesperson. "Since May 3, 2023, we have been unable to go in the direction of the people's wishes. After discussion with my workers in Keisamthong, I have decided to quit the BJP. I am tendering my resignation from the state spokesperson post and giving up party membership," he said.

People hold placards during a protest on the third anniversary of the Manipur violence, at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi. - | Photo: Suresh K. Pandey/Outlook
Three Years Of Manipur Conflict : Pain Persists Beyond Divides

BY Photo Webdesk

Elangbam stated that the primary cause of the resignation is the government's "failure" to uphold the expectations of the populace since the ethnic war in Manipur began.

More than 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic strife between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023.

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