Manipur BJP Leader Quits Party Over Government ‘Failure’ Amid Ethnic Conflict

Elangbam Johnson, a leader of the Manipur BJP, left the saffron party on Friday, blaming the state government's "failure" to uphold the people's aspirations.



Elangbam, who ran on a BJP ticket in the 2022 assembly elections, announced at a news conference that he resigned from his position as the party's state spokesperson. "Since May 3, 2023, we have been unable to go in the direction of the people's wishes. After discussion with my workers in Keisamthong, I have decided to quit the BJP. I am tendering my resignation from the state spokesperson post and giving up party membership," he said.