Leh Violence Judicial Inquiry: 93 Witnesses Examined, Probe Nears Completion

According to PTI, Joint Secretary of the commission Rigzin Spalgon expressed hope that the ongoing session would likely mark the final phase of the probe. The three-member body, headed by former Supreme Court judge B S Chauhan, was appointed by the Ministry of Home Affairs on October 17 last year. It was tasked with examining the circumstances that led to the law and order crisis in Leh on September 24, 2025, reviewing police actions during the unrest, and assessing the events that resulted in the deaths of four people, including a 1999 Kargil war veteran killed in police firing.