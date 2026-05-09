Leh Violence Judicial Inquiry: 93 Witnesses Examined, Probe Nears Completion

Commission set up by Centre to investigate September 2025 clashes that claimed four lives submits progress update.

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
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Leh violence inquiry, Leh judicial commission, Ladakh protests 2025
Funeral of Leh violence victim Photo: PTI/S Irfan
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Judicial commission has examined 93 witnesses so far in the Leh violence probe.

  • Four people, including a 1999 Kargil war veteran, died in police firing on 24 September 2025.

  • Probe likely entering final phase as commission reviews police actions and protest violence.

The judicial inquiry commission investigating the violent clashes in Leh last September has recorded statements from 93 witnesses so far, a senior official said on Friday, as the panel nears the end of its work.

According to PTI, Joint Secretary of the commission Rigzin Spalgon expressed hope that the ongoing session would likely mark the final phase of the probe. The three-member body, headed by former Supreme Court judge B S Chauhan, was appointed by the Ministry of Home Affairs on October 17 last year. It was tasked with examining the circumstances that led to the law and order crisis in Leh on September 24, 2025, reviewing police actions during the unrest, and assessing the events that resulted in the deaths of four people, including a 1999 Kargil war veteran killed in police firing.

PTI reported that four individuals were killed and 80 others injured in the police firing. Protesters set the BJP office on fire and burnt private and public cars. Retired district and sessions judge Mohan Singh Parihar serves as judicial secretary, while Advocate Himanshu Sharma acts as counsel to the commission.

The panel was constituted after the Leh Apex Body and Kargil Democratic Alliance — which had been jointly leading the agitation for Sixth Schedule status and statehood for Ladakh — rejected a magisterial inquiry ordered by the L-G administration and called on the Centre to set up a judicial inquiry instead. Reported PTI, the commission has extended the deadline for recording statements and submitting evidence several times at the formal request of the Leh Apex Body.

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(With inputs from PTI)

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