Jammu Bridge Collapse: 3 Dead, 2 Injured; Dy CM Orders Probe, Engineers Suspended

According to the officials, labourers were carrying out retaining wall and foundation-laying work on the bridge, which was damaged in flash floods last year, when a portion of it gave way, trapping four of them.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Mrinalini Dhyani
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published at:
Jammu Bridge Collapse
Jammu Bridge Collapse: 3 Dead, 2 Injured Photo: PTI/ Video screengrab
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • 3 dead, 2 injured after a bridge under repair collapsed in Jammu’s Bantalab area.

  • 12-hour overnight rescue operation recovered bodies; one rescuer among the injured.

  • Engineers suspended, probe ordered with a 5-day deadline by the Deputy CM.

Three people were killed and two others injured after a section of an old bridge collapsed in the Thuther area of Bantalab, on the outskirts of Jammu. Rescue teams recovered the bodies after an overnight operation that lasted nearly 12 hours, officials said on Saturday.

The incident occurred on Friday when labourers were working on strengthening the bridge, damaged in last year’s flash floods, by laying its foundation and constructing a retaining wall. A portion of the structure suddenly gave way, trapping four workers under the debris. One labourer, identified as Tarsem Lal, was pulled out alive shortly after the collapse.

Personnel from the police, Army, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and fire services carried out the rescue operation under floodlights through the night.

It was directed to inspect the accident site and review safety arrangements, barricading, signage, and traffic management and submit its report by the same evening. - X
Delhi Jal Board Probe Finds Safety Lapses In Janakpuri Pit Death; Rider Was Going Against Traffic

BY Outlook News Desk

Among the injured is Divisional Fire Officer Mohammad Jaffar, who sustained injuries after being struck by a boulder during the operation. All injured persons have been admitted to hospital.

Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary visited the site around midnight and ordered immediate action. Two engineers, Assistant Executive Engineer Sahil Verma and Junior Engineer Sajad Mir, have been suspended, while directions have been issued to attach the Executive Engineer pending inquiry.

Related Content
Park Dong-bin Death: Actor Found Dead at 56, Probe Begins - IMDb
Park Dong-bin Death: South Korean Actor Found Dead At 56, Probe Underway
Rajasthan Royals skipper Riyan Parag in deep water as anti-vaping group demands official probe against him. - Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
Riyan Parag Smoking Row: Controversy Intensifies As 'Mothers Against Vaping' Group Seek Formal Probe Against RR Skipper
SC Initiates Suo Moto Over Probe Agencies Summoning Lawyers - Getty Images
SC blasts Ghaziabad police over 'insensitive' probe in 4-year-old's rape-murder case, summons commissioner
National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah - PTI
SIT Formed To Probe Assassination Attempt On NC Chief Farooq Abdullah
Related Content

The government has also set up a three-member committee to investigate the incident, led by Purshotam Kumar, Secretary Technical (Engineer-in-Chief), Public Works (R&B) Department. The panel has been asked to submit its findings within five days.

With inputs from PTI

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Latest Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IPL Dispatch: Delhi Capitals Pull Off 226 Heist; MS Dhoni And Rohit Sharma Headline MI Vs CSK Indian Classico

  2. RR Vs DC, IPL 2026: Riyan Parag’s 90 Goes In Vain As Delhi Capitals Gun Down 225

  3. IU Vs HHK, PSL 2026 Eliminator 2: Hunain Shah's Last-Over Heroics Power Hyderabad Kingsmen Into Final

  4. CSK Vs MI Preview, IPL 2026: Can Mumbai Indians End Their Poor Run Of Form Against Chennai Super Kings?

  5. Former South African Stars Unite To Own Franchise In European T20 Premier League

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Carlos Alcaraz Watches Brother Jaime Win At Madrid Open 2026 Under-16s

  2. Casper Ruud Vs Alexander Blockx, Madrid Open 2026: Belgian Prodigy Stuns Defending Champ In Quarter-Final

  3. Jannik Sinner Vs Rafael Jodar, Madrid Open 2026 Quarter-Final: World No. 1 Beats Rising Star

  4. Madrid Open 2026: Hailey Baptiste Saves Six Match Points To Stun World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Injury: Defending Champion Ruled Out Of French Open 2026 With Wrist Setback

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. China Vs Japan LIVE Score, Uber Cup 2026 Semi-Finals: Zhi Yi Loses First Game To Akane Yamaguchi In Match 1

  4. Indonesia Vs South Korea LIVE Score, Uber Cup 2026 Semis: Putri Kusuma Wardani Vs An Se Young In Match 1

  5. THA 1-3 DEN Highlights, Thomas Cup 2026 Quarter-Final: Denmark Ease Past Thailand Into Semis

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: May 01, 2026

  2. Protecting The Hills And Forests Is No Crime

  3. Assembly Elections 2026: How BJP Tried To Appropriate Bengali Icons

  4. Meme As Method: Sexualisation, Erosion Of Constitutional Discourse In Digital Politics

  5. SIR Voter List Revision More Dangerous Than EVM Hacking, Says Omar Abdullah

Entertainment News

  1. Samay Raina And Ranveer Allahbadia Reunite For ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ World Laughter Day Special Episode

  2. Singer Swagatha S Krishnan Calls Music Composer “Epstein Of Madras”, Alleges Sexual Assault And Covert Recording

  3. 10 South Indian Actresses Who Made Their Mark In Bollywood

  4. Assamese Feature Film ‘Moromor Deuta’ Trailer Out, Set For May 15 Release

  5. The Curious Case Of Jana Nayagan: Why Vijay’s Swansong Has Stirred Up A Political Storm

US News

  1. US Charges Sinaloa Governor, 9 Officials Over Alleged Cartel Links

  2. US Lawmakers Condemn Political Violence After Shooting Scare at Correspondents’ Dinner

  3. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  4. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  5. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

World News

  1. 60 Days Of West Asia Conflict: A War Without Victory

  2. Mamdani Criticised For Koh-i-Noor Remark Sparks Backlash

  3. 17 Killed As Jeep Plunges Into Gorge In Nepal’s Rolpa

  4. Iran Crisis Forces Gulf Monarchies Into Strategic Dilemma

  5. Exclusive| Iran’s Envoy on War and Peace, India’s Role in West Asia, Chabahar

Latest Stories

  1. IPL Dispatch: Delhi Capitals Pull Off 226 Heist; MS Dhoni And Rohit Sharma Headline MI Vs CSK Indian Classico

  2. Weekly Horoscope For May 3–9, 2026: Financial Gains And Emotional Shifts Likely For Cancer, Scorpio And Pisces

  3. Abuse, Underpaid, And Trapped: How Jharkhand’s Migrant Workers Flee Exploitation Only To Return Again

  4. MP Bargi Dam boat tragedy: Death toll rises to nine, six still missing

  5. Repolling Underway In Bengal’s South 24 Parganas After Malpractice Complaints

  6. Congress Attacks Centre Over Steep Commercial LPG Price Hike

  7. Jabalpur Cruise Tragedy: Latest In A Series of Mishaps At Tourist Hubs

  8. Buddha Purnima 2026 Horoscope: What The Full Moon Means For Your Sign