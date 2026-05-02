Jammu Bridge Collapse: 3 Dead, 2 Injured; Dy CM Orders Probe, Engineers Suspended

Summary of this article
3 dead, 2 injured after a bridge under repair collapsed in Jammu’s Bantalab area.
12-hour overnight rescue operation recovered bodies; one rescuer among the injured.
Engineers suspended, probe ordered with a 5-day deadline by the Deputy CM.
Three people were killed and two others injured after a section of an old bridge collapsed in the Thuther area of Bantalab, on the outskirts of Jammu. Rescue teams recovered the bodies after an overnight operation that lasted nearly 12 hours, officials said on Saturday.
The incident occurred on Friday when labourers were working on strengthening the bridge, damaged in last year’s flash floods, by laying its foundation and constructing a retaining wall. A portion of the structure suddenly gave way, trapping four workers under the debris. One labourer, identified as Tarsem Lal, was pulled out alive shortly after the collapse.
Personnel from the police, Army, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and fire services carried out the rescue operation under floodlights through the night.
Among the injured is Divisional Fire Officer Mohammad Jaffar, who sustained injuries after being struck by a boulder during the operation. All injured persons have been admitted to hospital.
Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary visited the site around midnight and ordered immediate action. Two engineers, Assistant Executive Engineer Sahil Verma and Junior Engineer Sajad Mir, have been suspended, while directions have been issued to attach the Executive Engineer pending inquiry.
The government has also set up a three-member committee to investigate the incident, led by Purshotam Kumar, Secretary Technical (Engineer-in-Chief), Public Works (R&B) Department. The panel has been asked to submit its findings within five days.
With inputs from PTI