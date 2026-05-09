RR Vs GT Match Facts, IPL 2026: All You Need To Know About Today's Indian Premier League Match

RR Vs GT Match Facts, IPL 2026: In a mid-table clash Rajasthan Royals will take on the Gujarat Titans in match 52 of the Indian Premier League. The Titans have had a upper hand over the Royals with six wins in nine matches

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RR Vs GT Match Facts, IPL 2026
RR will take on GT in match 52 of IPL 2026 on Saturday, May 9. | Photo: AP/Anupam Nath
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • GT will face RR challenge in match 52 of IPL 2026

  • GT have won their last three successive match of the season

  • GT have won six off the nine matches played against RR in IPL

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will lock horns with Gujarat Titans (GT) in match 52 of Indian Premier League 2026 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur on Saturday, May 9.

RR and GT are sitting at the 4th and 5th spots respectively in the points table, with only net run rate separating the two. Both teams have played 10 matches so far and have six wins out of them.

Both teams may look quite similar on the points table, but their recent form has been quite contrasting. While GT are riding on a winning momentum with wins in their last three successive matches, RR have lost three of their last five games.

The Royals have looked top-heavy and rely much on their aggressive opening duo of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (404) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (312). One of the positive signs for RR is the return to form of their skipper, Riyag Parag, who played a scintillating 90-run knock in their last game against DC.

One of the major reasons for their struggles in the recent past is their bowling, as they have been unable to defend a target in excess of 220 for two matches in a row now.

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GT also have a bulky top-order, doing the major heavy lifting for them in the tournament so far. Shubman Gill (378) and Sai Sudharsan (385) have been consistent for them, followed by the impact of Jos Buttler at No.3.

Their bowling department has also fared well in the tournament so far, with the troika of Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna chipping in with wickets at crucial junctures of the match. However, their middle-order still remains a worry, which they need to figure out soon, with the season moving towards the business end.

RR Vs GT, IPL 2026: Match Facts

  • Venue: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

  • Date: 9 May 2026 (Saturday)

  • Time: 7:30PM (IST)

  • Captains: Riyan Parag (RR), Shubman Gill (GT)

  • On-field umpires: Virender Sharma, Saiyed Khalid

  • 3rd Umpire: Sam Nogajski

  • Current Standings: RR (4th), GT (5th)

RR Vs GT, IPL 2026: Head-To-Head

Matches: 9

RR: 3

GT: 6

RR Vs GT, IPL 2026: Squads

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler(w), Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Arshad Khan, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Manav Suthar, Rahul Tewatia, Glenn Phillips, Anuj Rawat, Kulwant Khejroliya, Kumar Kushagra, Ishant Sharma, Shahrukh Khan, Jayant Yadav, Luke Wood, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Ashok Sharma, Connor Esterhuizen, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel(w), Riyan Parag(c), Ravindra Jadeja, Donovan Ferreira, Shubham Dubey, Jofra Archer, Ravi Bishnoi, Nandre Burger, Brijesh Sharma, Adam Milne, Dasun Shanaka, Ravi Singh, Yash Raj Punja, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma, Shimron Hetmyer, Kuldeep Sen, Sushant Mishra, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Kwena Maphaka, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Vignesh Puthur, Aman Rao Perala

Q

When and where the match between RR and GT be played?

A

The match between RR and GT will be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Saturday, May 9.

Q

What is the current standings of RR and GT in IPL 2026?

A

RR and GT are sitting at the 4th and 5th spots respectively in the points table.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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