163 Minor Boys Being Trafficked From Bihar To Maharashtra Rescued In Madhya Pradesh’s Katni

RPF Inspector Virendra Singh confirmed that the children were travelling without proper adult guardians or documentation, raising immediate red flags. The eight persons accompanying the group — believed to be traffickers or agents — were detained on the spot and have since been arrested. A case has been registered against them under Section 143(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with trafficking of minors, along with relevant provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act and other child protection laws.