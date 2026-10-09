Shai Hope smashed 102 off 45 balls as West Indies chased down India's 250-run target in 18.3 overs
Sherfane Rutherford hammered 84 off 37 deliveries, powering West Indies' historic run chase
West Indies completed the second-highest successful run chase in T20I history, overshadowing India's 249/5
West Indies produced a stunning batting performance to defeat India by six wickets in the second T20I at Ranchi on October 9, pulling off the second-highest successful run chase in T20I history. Chasing a mammoth target of 250, the visitors reached 252/4 in just 18.3 overs, leaving India stunned despite posting 249/5.
Shai Hope Leads West Indies' Record-Breaking Chase
Captain Shai Hope was the star of the show, smashing a magnificent 102 off 45 balls to register his second T20I century, which is also the second fastest T20I century for West Indies. He finished the match in emphatic fashion, launching Axar Patel over the boundary for a six to bring up his hundred and seal a memorable victory.
Hope continued his remarkable run of form after scoring a century in the recent ODI series against India. His fearless strokeplay kept the required run rate under control even as the West Indies lost early wickets during the chase.
Sherfane Rutherford Provides Explosive Support
Hope found an ideal partner in Sherfane Rutherford, who unleashed a blistering 84 off just 37 deliveries. Rutherford hammered seven fours and seven sixes, putting the Indian bowlers under immense pressure with his aggressive approach.
The pair transformed a challenging chase into a realistic possibility, taking apart India's bowling attack through the middle overs. Although Kuldeep Yadav eventually dismissed Rutherford, the damage had already been done, with Romario Shepherd helping Hope maintain the momentum.
India's 249/5 Goes in Vain
Earlier, India posted 249/5, their highest T20I total against West Indies. Sanju Samson top-scored with a blistering 82 off 41 balls, while Ishan Kishan contributed 43 off 22 deliveries. Shreyas Iyer and Tilak Varma then accelerated the scoring, smashing 40 and an unbeaten 44 respectively.
However, Hope and Rutherford's extraordinary partnership overshadowed India's batting fireworks. The result gave West Indies a memorable victory and underlined their reputation as one of the most dangerous power-hitting sides in T20 cricket.