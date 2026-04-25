Araghchi Leaves, Talks Stall: Trump Cancels Envoys’ Pakistan Visit

Summary of this article
Iran’s Abbas Araghchi left Pakistan without holding talks with U.S. envoys, signalling stalled diplomacy.
Donald Trump cancelled his envoys’ visit, citing lack of progress and unnecessary travel.
Indirect communication via mediators continues, but prospects for a breakthrough remain unclear
Diplomatic efforts to revive U.S.-Iran talks hit another setback after Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi departed Pakistan without engaging in negotiations, even as U.S. President Donald Trump announced he had cancelled a planned visit by his envoys.
Araghchi’s visit to Islamabad, seen as a potential opening for indirect talks, ended without a second round of negotiations with the U.S., with Tehran maintaining that no direct engagement was planned. Pakistan had been acting as a mediator, but the absence of concrete dialogue underscored deep mistrust and unresolved demands between the two sides.
Amid this uncertainty, Trump confirmed he called off the trip of senior envoys, including Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff, citing lack of progress and questioning the need for long-distance diplomacy when talks could be handled remotely.
The move signals a shift in Washington’s approach, with the U.S. indicating it will not pursue symbolic engagements without tangible outcomes. Meanwhile, Iran continues to insist on indirect communication via intermediaries, complicating efforts to stabilise the region amid an ongoing conflict and fragile ceasefire.