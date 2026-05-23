Mexico 2-0 Ghana, International Friendly: Gutierrez And Martinez Extend El Tri’s Unbeaten Run

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Associated Press
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Mexico vs Ghana, International Friendly: Brian Gutierrez struck early and Guillermo Martinez added another as Mexico stretched their unbeaten run, while Carlos Queiroz debuted as Ghana coach

Mexico vs Ghana match report International Friendly 2026
Mexico’s players celebrate after beating Ghana during an international friendly soccer match in Puebla, Mexico, Friday, May 22, 2026. | Photo: AP/Fernando Llano
Summary of this article

  • Mexico beat Ghana 2-0 in an international friendly at Cuauhtemoc Stadium in Puebla

  • Brian Gutierrez scored in the second minute, followed by Guillermo Martinez in the 52nd

  • This marked Mexico’s sixth straight match without a defeat ahead of the World Cup

Midfielder Brian Gutiérrez and striker Guillermo Martinez scored goals as Mexico edged Ghana 2-0 on Friday in a warm-up match for the 2026 World Cup.

Gutiérrez, an American-born player aiming for his first World Cup appearance, scored the first goal of the match in the second minute and Martínez added a goal in the 52nd for Mexico.

With the win, Mexico ran its unbeaten streak to six matches. Its last defeat was in November to Paraguay.

The match was held at the Cuauhtemoc stadium in Puebla, a city located 130 kilometers (80 miles) from Mexico City.

The stadium wasn’t completely sold out because FIFA sanctioned Mexico for the homophobic chant its fans used in friendly matches against Ecuador and Paraguay at the end of last year.

Mexico will play its first World Cup match on June 11 against South Africa at the Azteca Stadium. On June 18, the team faces South Korea in Guadalajara and closes out the first round against Czech Republic in Mexico City.

Carlos Queiroz made his debut as Ghana coach with the loss. The veteran coach used an inexperienced squad because the match was outside FIFA’s international window. Last month, the 73-year-old coach replaced Otto Addo, who was fired after a string of disappointing results.

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Son Heung-Min of the United States' Los Angeles FC celebrates at the end of a CONCACAF Champions Cup quarterfinal second leg soccer match against Mexico's Cruz Azul in Puebla, Mexico. - | Photo: AP/Eduardo Verdugo

At the World Cup, Ghana will first face Panama on June 17 in Toronto.

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