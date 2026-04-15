Cruz Azul Vs LAFC, CONCACAF Champions Cup: Los Angeles Knock Holders Out, Enter Semi-Finals
Los Angeles FC advanced to the semi-finals of the CONCACAF Champions Cup 2026 after a 1-1 draw with Cruz Azul in the return leg of their last-eight tie away at Estadio Cuauhtemoc in Puebla, Mexico, on Tuesday (April 14) local time. The Major League Soccer (MLS) outfit conceded an early penalty -- drawn and duly converted by Uruguayan forward Gabriel Fernandez in the 18th minute. But the visitors found the equaliser, thanks to a spot kick late in the game. Colombian defender Willer Ditta handled the ball inside the box in the 7th minute of added time, and French-born Gabonese forward Denis Bouanga coolly slotted home to make it 1-1 for LAFC, making it a 4-1 win on aggregate over the Liga MX side. The match also witnessed referee Ivan Barton briefly stop the match in the second half due to homophobic chants. LAFC will face the winners of the Toluca (Liga MX) and Galaxy (MLS) tie in the semi-final. Toluca won the first leg 4-2.
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