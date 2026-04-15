Cruz Azul Vs LAFC, CONCACAF Champions Cup: Los Angeles Knock Holders Out, Enter Semi-Finals

Los Angeles FC advanced to the semi-finals of the CONCACAF Champions Cup 2026 after a 1-1 draw with Cruz Azul in the return leg of their last-eight tie away at Estadio Cuauhtemoc in Puebla, Mexico, on Tuesday (April 14) local time. The Major League Soccer (MLS) outfit conceded an early penalty -- drawn and duly converted by Uruguayan forward Gabriel Fernandez in the 18th minute. But the visitors found the equaliser, thanks to a spot kick late in the game. Colombian defender Willer Ditta handled the ball inside the box in the 7th minute of added time, and French-born Gabonese forward Denis Bouanga coolly slotted home to make it 1-1 for LAFC, making it a 4-1 win on aggregate over the Liga MX side. The match also witnessed referee Ivan Barton briefly stop the match in the second half due to homophobic chants. LAFC will face the winners of the Toluca (Liga MX) and Galaxy (MLS) tie in the semi-final. Toluca won the first leg 4-2.

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CONCACAF: Los Angeles FC vs Cruz Azul
Son Heung-Min of the United States' Los Angeles FC celebrates at the end of a CONCACAF Champions Cup quarterfinal second leg soccer match against Mexico's Cruz Azul in Puebla, Mexico. | Photo: AP/Eduardo Verdugo
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CONCACAF: Cruz Azul vs Los Angeles FC
Son Heung-Min, right, congrats Denis Bouanga of the United States' Los Angeles FC after scoring his side's first goal against Mexico's Cruz Azul during a CONCACAF Champions Cup quarterfinal second leg soccer match in Puebla, Mexico. | Photo: AP/Eduardo Verdugo
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CONCACAF Champions Cup:Los Angeles FC vs Cruz Azul
Son Heung-Min of the United States' Los Angeles FC, center, dribbles the ball challenged by Carlos Rodriguez of Mexico's Cruz Azul during a CONCACAF Champions Cup quarterfinal second leg soccer match in Puebla, Mexico. | Photo: AP/Eduardo Verdugo
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CONCACAF Champions Cup: Cruz Azul vs Los Angeles FC
Jacob Shaffelburg of the United States' Los Angeles FC, left, and Omar Campos of Mexico's Cruz Azul battle for the ball during a CONCACAF Champions Cup quarterfinal second leg soccer match in Puebla, Mexico. | Photo: AP/Eduardo Verdugo
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CONCACAF Champions Cup 2025-26: Los Angeles FC vs Cruz Azul
Rodolfo Rotondi of Mexico's Cruz Azul, left, and Denis Bouanga of the United States' Los Angeles FC compete for the ball during a CONCACAF Champions Cup quarterfinal second leg soccer match in Puebla, Mexico. | Photo: AP/Eduardo Verdugo
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CONCACAF Champions Cup 2025-26: Cruz Azul vs Los Angeles FC
Gabriel Fernandez of Mexico's Cruz Azul celebrates scoring his side's opening goal from the penalty spot against the United States' Los Angeles FC during a CONCACAF Champions Cup quarterfinal second leg soccer match in Puebla, Mexico. | Photo: AP/Eduardo Verdugo
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CONCACAF Champions Cup 2026 Quarter-Final Leg 2: Los Angeles FC vs Cruz Azul
Referee Ivan Barton suspends the match due to discriminatory chants from the crowd during a CONCACAF Champions Cup quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Mexico's Cruz Azul and the United States' Los Angeles FC in Puebla, Mexico. | Photo: AP/Eduardo Verdugo
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CONCACAF Champions Cup 2026 Quarter-Final Leg 2: Cruz Azul vs Los Angeles FC
Hugo Lloris goalkeeper of the United States' Los Angeles FC, right, catches the ball during a CONCACAF Champions Cup quarterfinal second leg soccer match against Mexico's Cruz Azul in Puebla, Mexico. | Photo: AP/Eduardo Verdugo
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CONCACAF Champions Cup quarterfinal: Los Angeles FC vs Cruz Azul
Andres Montano of Mexico's Cruz Azul (10) attempts a shot on goal in front of Hugo Lloris goalkeeper of the United States' Los Angeles FC during a CONCACAF Champions Cup quarterfinal second leg soccer match in Puebla, Mexico. | Photo: AP/Eduardo Verdugo
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CONCACAF Champions Cup quarterfinal: Cruz Azul vs Los Angeles FC
Gabriel Fernandez of Mexico's Cruz Azul, bottom, is fouled for a penalty kick by Sergi Palencia of the United States' Los Angeles FC (14) during a CONCACAF Champions Cup quarterfinal second leg soccer match in Puebla, Mexico. | Photo: AP/Eduardo Verdugo
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