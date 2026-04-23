Farhan Akhtar On Ravi Shankar Role In Beatles Biopic: ‘Want To Get It Right’

Farhan Akhtar on Ravi Shankar role in the Beatles biopic reveals a deeply committed preparation process. As he steps into his Hollywood debut, the actor is learning the sitar and immersing himself in the legend’s life to ensure an authentic and respectful portrayal.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Published at:
Farhan Akhtar on Ravi Shankar
Farhan Akhtar on Ravi Shankar's Role in Beatles Biopic Photo: X
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Farhan Akhtar on Ravi Shankar's role highlights deep preparation and responsibility.

  • Actor learning sitar and studying the maestro’s life for an authentic portrayal.

  • Beatles biopic marks Farhan Akhtar’s Hollywood debut with global significance.

Farhan Akhtar, on Ravi Shankar's role in the Beatles biopic, has opened up about the intense preparation behind what is set to be his Hollywood debut. The actor will portray the legendary sitar maestro Pandit Ravi Shankar in Sam Mendes’ ambitious multi-part film series on The Beatles.

The project has already generated significant global interest, and Akhtar’s casting adds a strong Indian presence to the narrative. Known for his versatility, the actor has described the role as one of the most meaningful challenges of his career.

Farhan Akhtar prepares for Ravi Shankar role with deep immersion

Stepping into the life of a cultural icon comes with its own weight, and Akhtar is approaching it with caution and commitment. The actor shared that getting the portrayal right is essential, not only for the legacy of Ravi Shankar but also for his family and followers.

He has begun learning the sitar from scratch, despite being a guitarist, to capture the technical and emotional nuances of the instrument. The preparation goes beyond performance, extending into understanding the philosophy and discipline that shaped the maestro’s music.

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Farhan Akhtar To Make Hollywood Debut In The Beatles Biopic, Will Star As Pandit Ravi Shankar

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

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Beatles biopic adds global dimension to Farhan Akhtar’s career

To deepen his understanding, Akhtar also plans to spend time with Anoushka Shankar, the late musician’s daughter and an acclaimed sitarist. These interactions are expected to offer personal insights that cannot be found in archives or public records.

The Beatles biopic, directed by Sam Mendes, is structured as a four-part series, each focusing on a member of the iconic band. Ravi Shankar’s influence on the band’s sound, particularly through George Harrison, makes his presence in the story significant.

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With a combination of technical training and emotional research, Farhan Akhtar’s approach reflects a desire to honour the legacy he represents. While the release timeline for the film remains under wraps, anticipation around the project continues to grow.

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