IPL 2022, RR Vs KKR, Live Cricket Scores: Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata Knight Riders Aim For Second Spot

The father-son duo of Uddhav Thackeray and Aaditya are transforming the once violence-loving party into a moderate one to suit the current political environment. The party cadre, though, are unhappy at being denied their regular adrenaline rush of "tod phod".

Political cadres not only act as an interface between parties and the masses, they also help in decentralising democracy at the grassroots

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh aims to bring about systemic changes through social awakening and character building of swayamsevaks, at an individual level and together as a united front.

The journey of the RSS is baffling to many. Despite political and intellectual opposition, it continues to go from strength to strength. How does one decode the Sangh?

A language that struggles to get recognition in its native land is now one step away from a major international award. Will it pave the way for more Hindi novelists to overcome different boundaries?

In a crucial Indian Premier League (IPL) match tonight, former champions Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders meet at Mumbai's iconic Brabourne Stadium. Rajasthan Royals started their IPL 2022 campaign on a high by registering two back-to-back wins, but after that they have ebbed and flowed. The fact that they have both the Orange Cap (Jos Buttler) and Purple Cap (Yuzvendra Chahal) with them currently speaks volumes about the potential of the side. Sanju Samson & Co are coming into this match on the back of a loss, but if they manage to win today, the inaugural champions will go second in the IPL 2022 points table. On the other hand, two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders must be low on confidence after suffering back-to-back defeats. While Umesh Yadav has provided them the early breakthroughs with his incisive bolwing, it is certainly the start of their batting that has been a major problem. Opener Venkatesh Iyer needs to take more responsibility, and the side would also like Aaron Finch to fire in the game. Follow updates and live cricket scores of RR vs KKR, IPL 2022 match. (Live Scorecard | IPL Points Table | IPL Schedule)