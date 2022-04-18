Monday, Apr 18, 2022
IPL 2022, RR Vs KKR, Live Cricket Scores: Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata Knight Riders Aim For Second Spot

Both Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders have six points each after playing five and six games respectively. Follow RR vs KKR live cricket scores.

Both Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders have lost their respective previous games in IPL 2022. Follow RR vs KKR, IPL cricket live scores. (IPL)

Updated: 18 Apr 2022 6:36 pm

In a crucial Indian Premier League (IPL) match tonight, former champions Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders meet at Mumbai's iconic Brabourne Stadium. Rajasthan Royals started their IPL 2022 campaign on a high by registering two back-to-back wins, but after that they have ebbed and flowed. The fact that they have both the Orange Cap (Jos Buttler) and Purple Cap (Yuzvendra Chahal) with them currently speaks volumes about the potential of the side. Sanju Samson & Co are coming into this match on the back of a loss, but if they manage to win today, the inaugural champions will go second in the IPL 2022 points table. On the other hand, two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders must be low on confidence after suffering back-to-back defeats. While Umesh Yadav has provided them the early breakthroughs with his incisive bolwing, it is certainly the start of their batting that has been a major problem. Opener Venkatesh Iyer needs to take more responsibility, and the side would also like Aaron Finch to fire in the game. Follow updates and live cricket scores of RR vs KKR, IPL 2022 match. (Live Scorecard | IPL Points Table | IPL Schedule)

  • 18 Apr 2022 / 6:26 PM

    Head-to-head

    Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders have met 24 times so far. KKR lead RR 13-11 in the head-to-head records.

  • 18 Apr 2022 / 6:19 PM

    Welcome Guys!

    Hello everyone and welcome to this space. Rajasthan Royals face Kolkata Knight Riders today at the Brabourne Stadium. You will be getting all the updates and live scores of the match here. Stay connected!

