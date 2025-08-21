Seattle Sounders 0-0 Puebla (4-3 PEN) Highlights, Leagues Cup 2025 QF: 10-Men Sounders Win Penalty Shootouts

Seattle Sounders FC vs Club Puebla Highlights, Leagues Cup 2025: Catch the play-by-play updates from the quarter-final match at the Lumen Field as it happened on 21 August 2025

Seattle Sounders vs Puebla, Leagues Cup 2025 Fernando Monarrez Cristian Roldan Paul Rothrock AP
Seattle Sounders vs Puebla, Leagues Cup 2025: Puebla midfielder Fernando Monarrez (7) tries to fend off Seattle Sounders midfielder Cristian Roldan, second from left, as midfielder Paul Rothrock, far left, and forward Jesús Ferreira, far right, watch during the first half of a Leagues Cup quarterfinal soccer match Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025, in Seattle. | Photo: AP/Lindsey Wasson
Catch the highlights of the Leagues Cup 2025 quarter-final fixture between Seattle Sounders FC and Club Puebla at Lumen Field on Thursday, 21 August 2025. Seattle Sounders, heavy favourites to win the clash, had to wait for penalty shootouts to secure a 4-3 win after a goalless result in regulation time. The Sounders dominated the entirety of the 90 minutes, despite going down to 10 men after the sending off of Danny Musovski in the 77th minute. However, Puebla defended resolutely throughout the contest, trying to hit the Rave Green on the counter. However, neither side could get the breakthrough. In the ensuing penalty kicks, a vital save by Andrew Thomas from Nicolas Diaz’s effort gave the Seattle Sounders the win. Catch the play-by-play updates of the Seattle Sounders vs Puebla match right here.
LIVE UPDATES

Seattle Sounders Vs Puebla LIVE Score, Leagues Cup 2025: Welcome!

Hello and welcome to the start of our live coverage of the Leagues Cup 2025 quarter-final fixture between Seattle Sounders FC and Club Puebla. The last-eight action in Seattle kicks off at 8:30 AM IST, so stay tuned for pre-match updates and lineups as they are released.

Seattle Sounders Vs Puebla LIVE Score, Leagues Cup 2025: Starting XIs

Seattle Sounders: Andrew Thomas (gk); Nouhou Tolo, Yeimar Gomez, Jackson Ragen, Alex Roldan; Cristian Roldan, Obed Vargas; Pedro De la Vega, Jesus Ferreira, Paul Rothrock; Danny Musovski

Puebla: Julio Gonzalez (gk); Juan Fedorco, Efrain Orona, Luis Gabriel Rey; Nicolas Diaz, Ariel Gamarra, Alejandro Organista, Jesus Rivas; Fernando Monarrez, Emiliano Gomez, Ricardo Marin

Seattle Sounders Vs Puebla LIVE Score, Leagues Cup 2025: Kick Off! | SEA 0-0 PUE

After the national anthems, both players take their position on the Lumen Field pitch, and the home side get us underway in today's quarter-final fixture. Stay tuned!

Seattle Sounders Vs Puebla LIVE Score, Leagues Cup 2025: 5' SEA 0-0 PUE

A controlled start from Seattle Sounders in the opening five minutes, controlling 80% of the ball and moving confidently in Puebla's half. The MLS side are looking to create space between the Puebal defenders, but for now, the Mexican side are holding tough.

Seattle Sounders Vs Puebla LIVE Score, Leagues Cup 2025: 13' SEA 0-0 PUE

Ever since Emiliano Gomez's shot - although it went wide - Puebla's are pressing high and causing the Sounders backline a bit of trouble now and then. The home side, however, continue to control the ball. The match looks lively now.

Seattle Sounders Vs Puebla LIVE Score, Leagues Cup 2025: 20' SEA 0-0 PUE

After weathering the early pressure from Puebla, Seattle Sounders are very much on the front foot. Rothrock is looking like a menace up top, forcing a very good save from Gonzalez. Meanwhile, the corner count racks up, and the pressure increases on the Mexican side.

Seattle Sounders Vs Puebla LIVE Score, Leagues Cup 2025: 26' SEA 0-0 PUE

Despite the sustained pressure from Sounders, Puebal look dangerous every time they counter. Monarrez has a shot from distance, which is the first one on target for the Liga MX side. However, Thomas is not troubled too much. Sounders immediately push forward on the other end.

Seattle Sounders Vs Puebla LIVE Score, Leagues Cup 2025: 36' SEA 0-0 PUE

Sounders are increasing the pressure on Puebla's defence, with Vargas having a couple of cracks at goal. The first one went wide, and the second was blocked by the defenders. Gonzalez, for most of the match, has been unbothered, and the MLS side have nothing to show for despite all their dominance in the fixture.

Seattle Sounders Vs Puebla LIVE Score, Leagues Cup 2025: 45' SEA 0-0 PUE

The fourth official indicates a minimum of three minutes to be added on at the end of the first half. Intense, relentless pressure from Sounders, but Puebla are doing just enough to take care of the final ball. Frustration is creeping into the play of the home side.

Seattle Sounders Vs Puebla LIVE Score, Leagues Cup 2025: Half Time! | SEA 0-0 PUE

That's the end of the first half, and Puebla have successfully held on for a goalless result. It has been all Sounders as far as match stats are concerned, but in the only thing that matters - shots on target - Puebla lead one to zero. Not goals, but you can expect that to change in the second 45 minutes.

Seattle Sounders Vs Puebla LIVE Score, Leagues Cup 2025: Second Half Starts! | SEA 0-0 PUE

It was one-way traffic in terms of pressure, but crucially, it’s still goalless at Lumen Field. A big second half awaits. We are underway!

Seattle Sounders Vs Puebla LIVE Score, Leagues Cup 2025: 50' SEA 0-0 PUE

More of the same from the first half, really, with Sounders controlling most of the ball and Puebla employing every tactics in the book to break up the tempo of the match and looking to hit on the counter.

Seattle Sounders Vs Puebla LIVE Score, Leagues Cup 2025: 58' SEA 0-0 PUE

Two good but routine saves from Gonzalez. Puebla are giving Seattle absolutely no space, despite having around 15% of the ball. The Rave Greens are forced to snap shots, including one from Ragen, but nothing too troublesome for the Mexican team.

Seattle Sounders Vs Puebla LIVE Score, Leagues Cup 2025: 65' SEA 0-0 PUE

The game is getting scrappy by the minute, which will be good news for Puebla. Sounders win a free-kick right on the left edge of the box. Ferriera floats in a ball into the box which is not cleared properly, and Roldan has a shot from distance that dipped a bit too late.

Sounders make a substitution, taking off Pedro de la Vega. On comes Georgi Minoungou.

Seattle Sounders Vs Puebla LIVE Score, Leagues Cup 2025: Musovski SENT OFF! | 76' SEA 0-0 PUE

Twist in the tale?! Danny Musovski has a tug at Diaz, connecting with his face. The referee walks up to show him a yellow card, but the USMNT player barges into the ref's chest, and the official has no chance but to show him a straight red.

Tragedy for Sounders, and a lifeline for Puebla!

Seattle Sounders Vs Puebla LIVE Score, Leagues Cup 2025: 85' SEA 0-0 PUE

Sounders win a free-kick from 25 yards out. Ferreira has a crack at goal, but it goes over the bar. We are inching closer and closer to penalty kicks. Considering they are one man down, Sounders wouldn't mind that too much.

Seattle Sounders Vs Puebla LIVE Score, Leagues Cup 2025: 90' SEA 0-0 PUE

Despite their numerical disadvantage, Seattle Sounders are pushing hard for the winner as the fourth official indicates a minimum of five minutes to be added on before we go to penalties.

Seattle Sounders Vs Puebla LIVE Score, Leagues Cup 2025: Second Half Ends! | SEA 0-0 PUE

From the very first moment, the match looked like it would end in a stalemate, and that is what has happened. On to penalties we go, so stay tuned!

Seattle Sounders Vs Puebla LIVE Score, Leagues Cup 2025: Penalty Shootouts

Seattle Sounders: (4)

Cristian Roldan 🔴

Alex Roldan 🟢

Jackson Ragen 🟢

Jesus Ferreira 🟢

Obed Vargas 🟢

Puebla: (3)

Ricardo Marin 🔴

Esteban Lozano 🟢

Owen Gonzalez 🟢

Fernando Monarrez 🟢

Nicolas Diaz 🔴

Seattle Sounders Vs Puebla LIVE Score, Leagues Cup 2025: Full Time! | SEA 0-0 PUE (4-3 PEN)

It's all over at Lumen Field, and Seattle Sounders seal a nervy 4-3 win in the penalty shootouts! A much-deserved result, you can say, as Sounders dominated the entirety of the 90 minutes despite going down to 10 men. You have to also feel for Puebla, who were resilient with their defending, but at the end, Sounders become the third MLS team to progress on to the Leagues Cup 2025 semi-finals.

Seattle Sounders Vs Puebla LIVE Score, Leagues Cup 2025: Third Semi-Finalist

Inter Miami, Orlando City, and now Seattle Sounders - three out of three for MLS sides in the Leagues Cup 2025 quarter-final so far. LA Galaxy, leading 2-0 against Pachuca at the moment, can be next.

