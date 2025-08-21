LA Galaxy vs Pachuca, Leagues Cup 2025: LA Galaxy midfielder Marco Reus, left, celebrates after Pachuca scored an own goal during the first half of a Leagues Cup quarterfinal soccer match, Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025, in Carson, Calif. | Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill

Catch the highlights of the Leagues Cup 2025 quarter-final fixture between Los Angeles Galaxy and CF Pachuca at Dignity Health Sports Park on Thursday, 21 August 2025. LA Galaxy defied the odds to seal a hard-fought 2-1 win against Pachuca. Marco Reus was the star for Los Galacticos, forcing an own goal from Alonso Aceves in the 37th minute before getting on the scoresheet ten minutes later. Pachuca came back stronger in the second half, and their late pressure resulted in a stunning goal from substitute Alemao in injury time, but it was too little too late for the Liga MX side. Catch the play-by-play updates from the LA Galaxy vs Pachuca match right here.

LIVE UPDATES

21 Aug 2025, 08:34:17 am IST LA Galaxy Vs Pachuca LIVE Score, Leagues Cup 2025: Welcome! Hello and welcome to all football fans tuning in to the start of our live coverage of the Leagues Cup 2025 quarter-final match between LA Galaxy and CF Pachuca. It's MLS group third place versus Liga MX group second place today! The action in Carson, California, kicks off at 9:15 AM IST, so stay tuned for pre-match updates and lineups as they are released.

21 Aug 2025, 08:44:55 am IST LA Galaxy Vs Pachuca LIVE Score, Leagues Cup 2025: Starting XIs LA Galaxy: Novak Micovic (gk); Julian Aude, Matthias Jorgensen, Carlos Garces, Mauricio Cuevas; Diego Fagundez, Edwin Cerillo, Marco Reus; Joseph Paintsil, Matheus Nascimento, Gabriel Pec Pachuca: Carlos Moreno (gk); Alonso Aceves, Sergio Barreto, Eduardo Bauermann, Luis Rodriguez; Pedro Pedraza, Elias Montiel; Oussama Idrissi, Victor Guzman, Alexei Dominguez Figueroa; Jhonder Cadiz

21 Aug 2025, 09:00:08 am IST LA Galaxy Vs Pachuca LIVE Score, Leagues Cup 2025: Where To Watch? The Leagues Cup 2025 quarter-final match between LA Galaxy and CF Pachuca will be live-streamed via the MLS Season Pass on Apple TV+. You can also follow the live scores here on Outlook India for free.

21 Aug 2025, 09:47:32 am IST LA Galaxy Vs Pachuca LIVE Score, Leagues Cup 2025: Kick Off! | LA 0-0 PAC Never really understood the American concept of starting the match a sizeable time after the stated kick-off time – 35 minutes in this case. Anyway, the pre-match formalities – anthems, toss – are done, and the home side get the last quarter-final fixture underway. Stay tuned!

21 Aug 2025, 09:52:43 am IST LA Galaxy Vs Pachuca LIVE Score, Leagues Cup 2025: 5' LA 0-0 PAC A fiery start from both sides, with Pec dispossessing Idrissi and creating an early opportunity for Galaxy. Pec is looking dangerous in the early stages, confident on the ball, but the final pass is missing. Meanwhile, Pachuca are pushing forward as well, with Idrissi and Aceves comibining well down the left flank, putting the American side under pressure.

21 Aug 2025, 09:57:43 am IST LA Galaxy Vs Pachuca LIVE Score, Leagues Cup 2025: 10' LA 0-0 PAC Both sides have continued with their no-holds-barred approach, using the flanks quite well to put balls into the box. A very even matchup on the pitch, but no shots from the MLS side yet, despite the threat from Pec down the right.

21 Aug 2025, 10:01:46 am IST LA Galaxy Vs Pachuca LIVE Score, Leagues Cup 2025: 15' LA 0-0 PAC A really unnecessary and late challenge from Pedraza on Paintsil earns the Pachuca midfielder the first yellow of the day. Reus receives some treatment, but he is okay to continue.

21 Aug 2025, 10:07:51 am IST LA Galaxy Vs Pachuca LIVE Score, Leagues Cup 2025: 20' LA 0-0 PAC It's all kicking off on the pitch. Pedraza - who earned a yellow few minutes ago - has a tug at Reus, and the pair have a shoulder barge that leads to a confrontation between both sets of players. Pedraza really needs to calm down if he wants to play the rest of the game.

21 Aug 2025, 10:12:02 am IST LA Galaxy Vs Pachuca LIVE Score, Leagues Cup 2025: 25' LA 0-0 PAC A very good, albeit a lucky, chance for Pachuca. A poor clearance from the Galaxy defenders from a corner puts the ball into the path of Barreto, and the resulting shot is not far away from the left post.

21 Aug 2025, 10:14:24 am IST LA Galaxy Vs Pachuca LIVE Score, Leagues Cup 2025: Aceves OG! | 27' LA 1-0 PAC What a fantastic corner routine from Galaxy! A short corner finds Reus, and Pachuca are caught sleeping as the German plays it across the face of goal. Aceves tries to slide in to clear the ball, but it goes into the back of his own net. LA Galaxy lead!

21 Aug 2025, 10:20:19 am IST LA Galaxy Vs Pachuca LIVE Score, Leagues Cup 2025: 33' LA 1-0 PAC A bad collision between Bauermann and Micovic. Both players come out of that in pain and on the ground, and the referee immediately stops play to give some medical attention to the pair. They are eventually okay to continue.

21 Aug 2025, 10:24:05 am IST LA Galaxy Vs Pachuca LIVE Score, Leagues Cup 2025: Reus SCORES! | 37' LA 2-0 PAC Counter attacking football at its very finest! Fagundez robs Rodriguez of posession and plays it quickly to Paintsil. The winger frees up Nascimento on the right. The striker tries to cut it back, and with the help of a big deflection, it falls into the path of Reus. The German's finish is sublime, finding the bottom corner.

21 Aug 2025, 10:32:40 am IST LA Galaxy Vs Pachuca LIVE Score, Leagues Cup 2025: 45' LA 2-0 PAC A minimum of six minutes added on after the end of regulation time in the first half. LA Galaxy are dominating the proceedings at the moment, and Pachuca will desperately seek the whistle to just regroup and tweak their tactics.

21 Aug 2025, 10:37:49 am IST LA Galaxy Vs Pachuca LIVE Score, Leagues Cup 2025: Half Time! | LA 2-0 PAC It’s half-time at the Dignity Health Park Stadium, and LA Galaxy go into the break two goals ahead. It was an even contest for most of the match, but Aceves’ own goal gave the MLS side wind under their sails, and Greg Vanney will be elated with his men’s performance so far.

21 Aug 2025, 10:54:17 am IST LA Galaxy Vs Pachuca LIVE Score, Leagues Cup 2025: Second Half Starts! | LA 2-0 PAC Pachuca get us underway in the second half. It's an uphill battle for Los Tuzos, who will need to up their game to prevent a complete MLS clean-sweep in the quarter-finals. A big 45 minutes await. A half-time change for the home side, bringing on Isaiah Parente in place of Cerrillo.

21 Aug 2025, 10:59:14 am IST LA Galaxy Vs Pachuca LIVE Score, Leagues Cup 2025: 50' LA 2-0 PAC Two golden chances for Victor Guzman, but the Mexican can't make those count. The first one is a routine stop by Micovic. The second opportunity, coming just a few seconds later, is the best chance of the game so far, but Guzman drags it wide off the right post.

21 Aug 2025, 11:08:10 am IST LA Galaxy Vs Pachuca LIVE Score, Leagues Cup 2025: 58' LA 2-0 PAC Pachuca have been the better side in the second half so far. Idrissi puts in the afterburners to run down the left flank, and Parente and Cuevas combine to bring him down, earning the latter a yellow card. The match is getting really fiesty.

21 Aug 2025, 11:13:27 am IST LA Galaxy Vs Pachuca LIVE Score, Leagues Cup 2025: 65' LA 2-0 PAC Rodriguz brings down Paintsil, and having gotten booked just a few minutes ago, the Galaxy players scream for the full-back to be sent off. The referee, for the moment, keeps his cards in the pocket. However, Pachuca players will need to be careful if they hope to make a comeback in this match.

21 Aug 2025, 11:23:40 am IST LA Galaxy Vs Pachuca LIVE Score, Leagues Cup 2025: 76' LA 2-0 PAC Montiel had a shot from distance that was high and wide, but Pachuca are threatening to break Galaxy's defensive line, especially with Kenedy's pace on offer. However, the final ball has been really poor, and Zaka and Garces are holding their own against the Pachuca forwards. Kenedy, meanwhile, has a shot from distance again, but this time it brings out a save from Micovic, who was taken aback by the power behind the strike.

21 Aug 2025, 11:26:53 am IST LA Galaxy Vs Pachuca LIVE Score, Leagues Cup 2025: 79' LA 2-0 PAC Brilliant goalkeeping from Micovic, saving a first-time shot from Alemao. The save bounced off the body of Garces and was goal-bound, and the Galaxy goalkeeper did well to get his body in shape and grab the loose ball. LA Galaxy break forward, and Reus has a shot at goal that Moreno does well to clear. A very good chance for the German, but equally fantastic goalkeeping from the Mexican custodian.

21 Aug 2025, 11:39:53 am IST LA Galaxy Vs Pachuca LIVE Score, Leagues Cup 2025: 90' LA 2-0 PAC Except Reus as the lone man up front, Galaxy have the rest of the players behind the ball, allowing Pachuca players absolutely no place at all. However, when they do get a chance, as the one that fell to Guzman right now, the finishing has been atrocious and off-target. Meanwhile, the fourth official indicates a minimum of seven minutes to be added on.

21 Aug 2025, 11:45:13 am IST LA Galaxy Vs Pachuca LIVE Score, Leagues Cup 2025: Alemao SCORES! | 90+6' LA 2-1 PAC Alemao, who has been the best player since coming on in the second half, scores one of the goals of the tournamnet to give Pachuca the slightest bit of hope. Great footwork from Kenedy to make his way into the box, and the ball bounces to Alemao. The Brazilain makes a half turn and then hits a volley that beats everybody, including the excellent Micovic, and the deficit is down to one.

21 Aug 2025, 11:46:57 am IST LA Galaxy Vs Pachuca LIVE Score, Leagues Cup 2025: Full Time! | LA 2-1 PAC It’s all over at the Dignity Health Park Stadium. Despite the pressure from Pachuca, resulting in a late goal from Alemao, Marco Reus’ masterclass in the first half was enough to seal the win for Los Galacticos. For a side that is struggling badly in the MLS, this tournament is a lifeline to save their season, and on to the last four they go. Pachuca players are not happy with the referee for not giving any extra time, despite the goal being scored in the final minute. A fiesty end to a very good quarter-final match.