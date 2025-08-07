Fresh off the back of an unexpected Club World Cup triumph, the Blues are backed by the model with an over 40% chance of finishing in the top four. The Blues’ most likely final position is 4th (10.6%), but their title aspirations haven't been completely written off, with an outside shot of 8.4%. With a well-rounded squad and greater stability, Chelsea are expected to return to Europe’s top table and could sneak into the title race if the stars align.