Sports

Tottenham 1-0 Manchester United, Europa League Final: Spurs Lift First Major Title Since 2008

Tottenham Hotspur’s title drought is finally over. Spurs beat Manchester United 1-0 to win the Europa League final and lift their first European trophy in more than four decades on Thursday (May 22, 2025). It is the first major title for Tottenham since they won the EFL Cup in 2008, and first European triumph since they won their second UEFA Cup — the equivalent of the Europa League now — in 1984. Brennan Johnson squeezed in the winner towards the end of the first half to help Spurs salvage a dismal season in which they will finish near the bottom of the Premier League standings.

Europa League: Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur
Europa League: Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United | Photo: AP/Bernat Armangue

Tottenham's Son Heung-min holds up the trophy after winning the Europa League final soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United at the San Mames Stadium in Bilbao, Spain.

1/9
Europa League: Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United
Europa League: Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez

Tottenham Hotspur's James Maddison kisses the trophy after winning the Europa League final soccer match against Manchester United at the San Mames Stadium in Bilbao, Spain.

2/9
Europa League Final: Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur
Europa League Final: Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United | Photo: AP/Miguel Oses

Tottenham's head coach Ange Postecoglou celebrates after the Europa League final soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United at the San Mamés Stadium in Bilbao, Spain.

3/9
Europa League Final: Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United
Europa League Final: Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur | Photo: AP/Bernat Armangue

Manchester United reacts at the end of the Europa League final soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United at the San Mames Stadium in Bilbao, Spain.

4/9
UEFA Europa League: Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur
UEFA Europa League: Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United | Photo: AP/Miguel Oses

Tottenham's goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario, top, tries to save a ball over Tottenham's Dominic Solanke during the Europa League final soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United at the San Mamés Stadium in Bilbao, Spain.

5/9
Europa League Final Soccer Match: Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United
Europa League Final Soccer Match: Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur | Photo: AP/Jose Breton

Tottenham's Brennan Johnson celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Europa League final soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United at the San Mames Stadium in Bilbao, Spain.

6/9
UEFA Europa League: Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United
UEFA Europa League: Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez

Tottenham's Richarlison fights for the ball against Manchester United's Noussair Mazraoui during the Europa League final soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United at the San Mames Stadium in Bilbao, Spain.

7/9
Europa League Final Soccer Match: Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur
Europa League Final Soccer Match: Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United | Photo: AP/Jose Breton

Manchester United's Harry Maguire heads the ball ahead of Tottenham's Dominic Solanke, bottom, during the Europa League final soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United at the San Mames Stadium in Bilbao, Spain.

8/9
UEFA Europa League 2024-25 Final: Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur
UEFA Europa League 2024-25 Final: Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United | Photo: AP/Miguel Oses

Manchester United's Harry Maguire, left, and Tottenham's Dominic Solanke challenge for the ball during the Europa League final soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United at the San Mamés Stadium in Bilbao, Spain.

9/9
UEFA Europa League 2024-25 Final: Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United
UEFA Europa League 2024-25 Final: Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez

Tottenham's Yves Bissouma fights for the ball with Manchester United's Rasmus Hojlund during the Europa League final soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United at the San Mames Stadium in Bilbao, Spain.

