Tottenham 1-0 Manchester United, Europa League Final: Spurs Lift First Major Title Since 2008

Tottenham's Son Heung-min holds up the trophy after winning the Europa League final soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United at the San Mames Stadium in Bilbao, Spain.
Tottenham Hotspur's James Maddison kisses the trophy after winning the Europa League final soccer match against Manchester United at the San Mames Stadium in Bilbao, Spain.
Tottenham's head coach Ange Postecoglou celebrates after the Europa League final soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United at the San Mamés Stadium in Bilbao, Spain.
Manchester United reacts at the end of the Europa League final soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United at the San Mames Stadium in Bilbao, Spain.
Tottenham's goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario, top, tries to save a ball over Tottenham's Dominic Solanke during the Europa League final soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United at the San Mamés Stadium in Bilbao, Spain.
Tottenham's Brennan Johnson celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Europa League final soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United at the San Mames Stadium in Bilbao, Spain.
Tottenham's Richarlison fights for the ball against Manchester United's Noussair Mazraoui during the Europa League final soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United at the San Mames Stadium in Bilbao, Spain.
Manchester United's Harry Maguire heads the ball ahead of Tottenham's Dominic Solanke, bottom, during the Europa League final soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United at the San Mames Stadium in Bilbao, Spain.
Manchester United's Harry Maguire, left, and Tottenham's Dominic Solanke challenge for the ball during the Europa League final soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United at the San Mamés Stadium in Bilbao, Spain.
Tottenham's Yves Bissouma fights for the ball with Manchester United's Rasmus Hojlund during the Europa League final soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United at the San Mames Stadium in Bilbao, Spain.