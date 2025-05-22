Sports

Tottenham 1-0 Manchester United, Europa League Final: Spurs Lift First Major Title Since 2008

Tottenham Hotspur’s title drought is finally over. Spurs beat Manchester United 1-0 to win the Europa League final and lift their first European trophy in more than four decades on Thursday (May 22, 2025). It is the first major title for Tottenham since they won the EFL Cup in 2008, and first European triumph since they won their second UEFA Cup — the equivalent of the Europa League now — in 1984. Brennan Johnson squeezed in the winner towards the end of the first half to help Spurs salvage a dismal season in which they will finish near the bottom of the Premier League standings.