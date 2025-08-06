Ballon d'Or 2025 Guide: When Will The Nominees Be Announced, Categories, Favorites - All You Need To Know

The Ballon d’Or 2025 ceremony will take place on September 22 at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris. Here's all you need to know about the favourites, categories, dates and other info

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
68th Ballon dOr (Golden Ball) award ceremony in Paris_Rodri
Ballon d' Or Awards: Rodri receives the 2024 Men's Ballon d'Or award | Photo: AP/Michel Euler
info_icon

The annual Ballon d'Or award ceremony will be held this year, with much fanfare and excitement already building up towards it. However, this season's Ballon d'Or seems to be on a much higher level of anticipation as France Football gets ready to announce the best players in world of football from the past year.

With Messi and Ronaldo era now behind, fans have now tuned to a new level of expectation especially with brand new players coming into the picture. The Ballon d'Or ceremony will see a new player win the prize this time around with mostly PSG's Ousmane Dembele tipped to win in his homeland.

Besides the PSG frontman, there are other names in the running too, especially Barcelona's Raphina, Cole Palmer and Vitinha. Outsiders have tipped Mohamed Salah of Liverpool as well as PSG's Gianluigi Donnarumma to win the top prize.

Leading up to the biggest night of football awards, here's all you need to know about the grand ceremony, building up to the 2025 Ballon d’Or ceremony.

When will the Ballon d’Or 2025 nominees be announced?

The Ballon d’Or committee met at the Hotel de Crillon in Paris and came to a conclusion that the list of nominees will be announced on Thursday, August. 7, 2025 (IST). The main event will be held on Monday, September 22 at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris, France.

List down the favourites to win the 2025 Ballon d’Or?

Male - Ousmane Dembele (PSG), Mohamed Salah (Liverpool), Raphinha (Barcelona) as well as Club World Cup winner Cole Palmer (Chelsea). Other names in the bracket are Barca's Lamine Yamal, and Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe.

Female - Mariona Caldentey (Arsenal), Alexia Putellas (Barcelona), Alessia Russo (Arsenal)

What awards are up for grabs on the main ceremony day on September 22?

Ballon d’Or: The main award, presented to the best male and female player of the year.

  • Kopa Trophy (Best player under 21 years old)

  • Yashin Trophy (Best goalkeeper)

  • Gerd Muller Trophy (Top goalscorer from 2024/25 season)

  • Socrates Award (For best humanitarian work)

  • Men’s Club of the Year

  • Women’s Club of the Year

  • Men’s Coach of the Year

  • Women’s Coach of the Year

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: M Chinnaswamy's Matches Snatched Away - Check New Venue

  2. BCCI Invites Applications For Senior, Women’s and Junior Selection Committees; Major Overhaul On Cards

  3. R Ashwin Reveals Reason Behind Sudden Retirement: 'I Would Rather Be At Home'

  4. UP T20 League: Rinku Singh Smashes Unbeaten Century Following Asia Cup 2025 Selection

  5. Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI Live Score: RSA Give 278-run Target To Aussies

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025 Preview: Schedule, Prize Money, Live Streaming, More

  2. US Open Draw: Carlos Alcaraz On Novak Djokovic Collision Course; Iga Swiatek Could Face Coco Gauff

  3. US Open: Nick Kyrgios Withdraws From Singles Main Draw With Knee Injury

  4. Swiatek-Ruud Vs Errani-Vavassori, US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Final: Italian Duo Defend Title In Thrilling Win

  5. US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Semi-Final: Swiatek-Ruud Beat Top Seeds To Set Up Final Clash With Errani-Vavassori

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Aatma Nirbhar Paradigm

  2. CBI Arrests Eight J&K Police Officers Over Custodial Torture

  3. Mumbai Grapples With Heavy Rain; Red Alert Issued As Waterlogging Hits The City

  4. After Bihar, Will ECI Storm Enter Bengal?

  5. How Much Will Trump's Tariffs Really Hurt India?

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. Imran Khan Granted Bail By the Supreme Court Of Pakistan

  2. Trump’s Tariff War Gives India-Russia Ties A Boost

  3. Beyond Success: Why Indian Diaspora Faces New Backlash In America

  4. Washington’s Whim Shakes Up India’s Seafood Heartland

  5. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World

Latest Stories

  1. SC Surprised by Parties’ Inaction, Directs Them to Help Bihar Voters File Claims

  2. Nishaanchi Song Neend Bhi Teri Out: Aaishvary Thackeray, Vedika Pinto's Romantic Ballad Captures Fragility Of Love

  3. Ranil Wickremesinghe, Sri Lanka's Ex-President, Arrested Over Alleged Misuse Of Fund

  4. India 1-0 Bangladesh LIVE Score, SAFF U17 Women’s Championship 2025: Blue Colts Take Early Lead In Round 2 Clash

  5. Horoscope Today, August 22, 2025: Predictions for Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn, and All Zodiac Signs

  6. China, India, Russia: Three Eurasian Economies Amidst 'Unipolar' Geopolitics

  7. US Suspends Truck Driver Visas After Florida Crash That Killed Three

  8. Maharashtra Special Public Security Act, Pre-Emptive Criminalisation And Indefinite Surveillance