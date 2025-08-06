Ballon d'Or 2025 Guide: When Will The Nominees Be Announced, Categories, Favorites - All You Need To Know

The annual Ballon d'Or award ceremony will be held this year, with much fanfare and excitement already building up towards it. However, this season's Ballon d'Or seems to be on a much higher level of anticipation as France Football gets ready to announce the best players in world of football from the past year.
With Messi and Ronaldo era now behind, fans have now tuned to a new level of expectation especially with brand new players coming into the picture. The Ballon d'Or ceremony will see a new player win the prize this time around with mostly PSG's Ousmane Dembele tipped to win in his homeland.
Besides the PSG frontman, there are other names in the running too, especially Barcelona's Raphina, Cole Palmer and Vitinha. Outsiders have tipped Mohamed Salah of Liverpool as well as PSG's Gianluigi Donnarumma to win the top prize.
Leading up to the biggest night of football awards, here's all you need to know about the grand ceremony, building up to the 2025 Ballon d’Or ceremony.
When will the Ballon d’Or 2025 nominees be announced?
The Ballon d’Or committee met at the Hotel de Crillon in Paris and came to a conclusion that the list of nominees will be announced on Thursday, August. 7, 2025 (IST). The main event will be held on Monday, September 22 at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris, France.
List down the favourites to win the 2025 Ballon d’Or?
Male - Ousmane Dembele (PSG), Mohamed Salah (Liverpool), Raphinha (Barcelona) as well as Club World Cup winner Cole Palmer (Chelsea). Other names in the bracket are Barca's Lamine Yamal, and Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe.
Female - Mariona Caldentey (Arsenal), Alexia Putellas (Barcelona), Alessia Russo (Arsenal)
What awards are up for grabs on the main ceremony day on September 22?
Ballon d’Or: The main award, presented to the best male and female player of the year.
Kopa Trophy (Best player under 21 years old)
Yashin Trophy (Best goalkeeper)
Gerd Muller Trophy (Top goalscorer from 2024/25 season)
Socrates Award (For best humanitarian work)
Men’s Club of the Year
Women’s Club of the Year
Men’s Coach of the Year
Women’s Coach of the Year