Mathura Gears Up for Mudiya Purnima Fair; Over 1.5 Cr Devotees Expected

The fair, to be held from July 23 to 30 on the occasion of Guru Purnima, commemorates the passing of Jiva Goswami, a prominent disciple of Chaitanya Mahaprabhu. The centuries-old tradition involves devotees shaving their heads and performing 'sankirtan' while undertaking the seven-kos (about 21 km) Govardhan Parikrama.
District Magistrate Chandra Prakash Singh and Senior Superintendent of Police Shlok Kumar chaired a review meeting on Thursday and directed all departments to complete preparations by July 15.
Additional District Magistrate (Administration) Amaresh Kumar said the 21-km parikrama route would be cleared of encroachments and beautified with wall paintings, facade lighting and decorative illumination.
The fair area will be divided into nine super zones, 21 zones and 62 sectors. Security arrangements will include six permanent and 37 temporary police posts, 31 watch towers, 150 barricades, 183 CCTV cameras, 350 public address systems and extensive lighting.
Authorities will also set up five lost-and-found centres, 16 temporary medical aid centres, two NGO-run medical camps, five motorcycle ambulance teams, 14 ambulances, 19 fire tenders, 61 parking areas and an integrated control room. Around 1,100 UPSRTC buses will be deployed to facilitate the movement of pilgrims.
The administration has decided to organise this year's fair as a plastic-free event.
The police have been asked to publicise traffic diversion plans in advance and ensure the effective functioning of CCTV cameras and public address systems throughout the fair area.