Keeping Partition's Voices Alive: DU Centre Records 100th Survivor Story

Kumar continued, "The survivors have not forgotten: the sufferings, the struggles and the wounds. It is now our responsibility to collect those stories, analyse and understand them to address the gaps in historical narratives." The centre, meanwhile, has organised one of the most chaotic periods in India's history into a neatly structured repository of narratives. Besides conducting interviews, which continue to be uploaded on the centre's website and the YouTube channel, the centre has also created a catalogue of books and other literature.