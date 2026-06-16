NEET-UG Re-Exam: Home Secretary Govind Mohan Reviews Security and Logistics Ahead of June 21 Test

Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan chaired a high-level meeting in New Delhi to review state preparedness and security for the NEET-UG re-examination on June 21.
The re-examination was mandated after the original May 3 medical entrance test was cancelled due to allegations of malpractice and paper leaks.
The meeting was attended by the Railway Board chairman, education secretaries, and directors general of the CRPF, CISF, BCAS, and National Testing Agency.
Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan chaired a high-level meeting on Monday to assess state preparedness for the NEET-UG re-examination. The June 21 test follows the cancellation of the original May 3 examination over alleged irregularities, leaving lakhs of aspirants in despair.
Mohan directed administrators to strictly enforce security protocols and ensure a flawless process. The review focused on "student convenience, security arrangements and the integrity of the examination process," a government official said.
Logistics and Security Measures
The inter-departmental meeting included the Railway Board chairman, alongside secretaries from the school education, higher education and postal departments. Directors general from the CRPF, CISF, BCAS and National Testing Agency attended, as well as senior officers from the defence and health ministries, PTI reported.
The government asked regional administrations to prioritise candidate mobility to testing centres. "States/UTs were requested to facilitate smooth travel of students. Chairman, Railway Board, assured full cooperation," the official said.
Malpractice and CBI Arrests
The NTA administered the original May 3 test for undergraduate medical seats to nearly 23 lakh registered candidates. Operations spanned 551 Indian cities and 14 overseas centres. The agency received reports of alleged malpractice on the evening of May 7, PTI reported.
Administrators escalated the intelligence to central investigators the following morning for "independent verification and necessary action," a government spokesperson said.
The Central Bureau of Investigation subsequently arrested paper setters, translators and middlemen accused of selling examination materials to candidates for large sums, PTI reported. The current investigation follows previous allegations of NEET paper leaks in Jharkhand and Bihar during 2024.