Outlook Explains | Supreme Court Clarifies Mining Rules For Ramsar Sites

Court's Intervention

The interim order of February 14, 2024 had directed that no mining activity should be undertaken within a 10-km radius of the Asan Wetland Conservation Reserve unless the project proponent first obtains permission from the Standing Committee of the National Board for Wildlife and/or the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change. While issuing the direction, the court had attached significance to the wetland's designation as a Ramsar site under the Ramsar Convention.