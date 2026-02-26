Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Slams 14-ball Half-Century In DY Patil T20 2026

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi showed his immense talent in DY Patil T20 Cup 2026
He slammed a 14-ball half-century to help DY Patil Blue win
Sooryavanshi is currently preparing to play for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi slammed a 14-ball half-century to help DY Patil Blue beat Indian Navy by five wickets in a DY Patil T20 2026 at Talegaon on Thursday (February 26, 2026).
Sooryavanshi, who turns 15 on Friday, scored 63 runs off 19 balls, and his whirlwind knock featured seven fours and five sixes.
The highlight of his innings was the 20-run over off Varun Choudhary. Batting at 24 off 6, he blocked the first delivery of the fourth over for a dot, then hit three successive fours before launching the fifth for a six over long on.
The right-handed batter followed it up with a six, four, 2, and six off Mohit Jangra in the next over. He was dismissed by Amit Shukla in the 7th over, caught at extra cover.
Arjun Tendulkar (55 not out off 29) sealed the win with a six off the first ball in the final over. Captained by Shashank Singh, DY Patil Blue line-up features other Indian Premier League (IPL) regulars such as Yash Dhull, Sarfaraz Khan, Jitesh Sharma, and Mayank Yadav
As reported earlier, after guiding India to a record-extending sixth ICC Under-19 World Cup title in South Africa, Sooryavanshi opted to prepare for the IPL.
The DY Patil T20 tournament is known for attracting several high-profile cricketers. Launched in 2003, this annual event takes place just before the start of the IPL season, serving as a warm-up event before the marquee league.
Meanwhile, the IPL 2026 season, scheduled to begin on March 26, is likely to be held in two phases due to upcoming assembly elections.
Having enjoyed a breakout season in 2025, Sooryavanshi is likely to feature prominently for the Rajasthan Royals this term.