Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Slams 14-ball Half-Century In DY Patil T20 2026

While playing in the DY Patil T20 2026, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is already preparing for the IPL 2026 as he will feature for Rajasthan Royals in the premier Indian franchise competition

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
vaibhav sooryavanshi half century DY Patil T20 Cup 2026
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in action for DY Patil Blue in DY Patil T20 Cup 2026 Photo: DY Patil Sports Academy/YouTube
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Vaibhav Sooryavanshi showed his immense talent in DY Patil T20 Cup 2026

  • He slammed a 14-ball half-century to help DY Patil Blue win

  • Sooryavanshi is currently preparing to play for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi slammed a 14-ball half-century to help DY Patil Blue beat Indian Navy by five wickets in a DY Patil T20 2026 at Talegaon on Thursday (February 26, 2026).

Sooryavanshi, who turns 15 on Friday, scored 63 runs off 19 balls, and his whirlwind knock featured seven fours and five sixes.

The highlight of his innings was the 20-run over off Varun Choudhary. Batting at 24 off 6, he blocked the first delivery of the fourth over for a dot, then hit three successive fours before launching the fifth for a six over long on.

The right-handed batter followed it up with a six, four, 2, and six off Mohit Jangra in the next over. He was dismissed by Amit Shukla in the 7th over, caught at extra cover.

Arjun Tendulkar (55 not out off 29) sealed the win with a six off the first ball in the final over. Captained by Shashank Singh, DY Patil Blue line-up features other Indian Premier League (IPL) regulars such as Yash Dhull, Sarfaraz Khan, Jitesh Sharma, and Mayank Yadav

As reported earlier, after guiding India to a record-extending sixth ICC Under-19 World Cup title in South Africa, Sooryavanshi opted to prepare for the IPL.

Related Content
Related Content

The DY Patil T20 tournament is known for attracting several high-profile cricketers. Launched in 2003, this annual event takes place just before the start of the IPL season, serving as a warm-up event before the marquee league.

Meanwhile, the IPL 2026 season, scheduled to begin on March 26, is likely to be held in two phases due to upcoming assembly elections.

Having enjoyed a breakout season in 2025, Sooryavanshi is likely to feature prominently for the Rajasthan Royals this term.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Zimbabwe Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Will Sanju Samson Replace Abhishek Sharma?

  2. West Indies Vs South Africa Live Score, T20 World Cup Super 8: Aiden Markram Fifty Puts Proteas In Front

  3. Jason Holder And Romario Shepherd Register Record For Highest Eighth-Wicket Partnership in T20Is

  4. IPL 2026 Schedule To Be Announced In Two Phases Amid State Elections - Report

  5. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Slams 14-ball Half-Century In DY Patil T20 2026

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: February 25, 2026

  2. I Love Rajini Films, Pinarayi Tells Mohanlal, Internet Erupts 

  3. Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini Rejects Congress Claims On Old-Age Pension Cancellation

  4. AI Summit Protest: Himachal Police Detain 20 Delhi Police Cops In Shimla Over “Illegal” Arrests

  5. A Kuki Boy, A Meitei Role, A Historic Win: How Gugun Kipgen Became 'Boong'

Entertainment News

  1. Mumbai Meri Jaan: Evolution Of The City As A Cinematic Character

  2. Boong Review | Examining The Barbs Of Manipur’s Conflict Through Childhood’s Innocence

  3. Do Deewane Seher Mein Review | Mrunal Thakur And Siddhant Chaturvedi Anchor A Sincere, Albeit Undercooked Mumbai Romance

  4. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

  5. Sidharth Malhotra Mourns The Loss Of His Father Sunil Malhotra In Moving Tribute

US News

  1. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  2. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  3. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  4. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  5. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

World News

  1. Bill Gates Apologises Over Ties with Epstein, Says He Did 'Nothing Illicit'

  2. Trump Tells Big Tech To Build Their Own Power Plants For Data Centres

  3. PM Modi In Israel, Visit Signals Growing Strategic Ties Amid Regional Flux

  4. Trump: Pakistan PM Told Me 35 Million Would Have Died Without My India-Pakistan Intervention

  5. Why The India–EU Trade Pact Matters More Than The Moment

Latest Stories

  1. BMC Budget 2026-27: Rs 80,952 Crore Proposed For Mumbai Infrastructure

  2. Bangladesh Police Ordered To Re-Arrest Bailed Awami League Leaders In New Cases

  3. Ranji Trophy Final, Day 3 Preview: Will Jammu And Kashmir Declare? Famed Karnataka Batting Under Scanner

  4. BBC Orders Fast-Track Investigation Into Racial Slur Broadcast At BAFTA Awards, Calls It 'Serious Mistake'

  5. India Vs Zimbabwe, T20 World Cup Super Eights: Bruised Men In Blue Sweat It Out At Chepauk Nets

  6. Our Universe Episodes 7 And 8: When And Where To Watch The K-Drama In India

  7. Maoist Leader Kills Commander Planning Police Surrender In Odisha's Kandhamal

  8. Modi Sounds Bengal Poll Bugle, Open Letter Invokes Maa Kali, Tagore, And Netaji 