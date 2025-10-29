ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: What Happens If India Vs Australia Semifinal Is Washed Out?

Rain threatens to impact the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 semifinal between India and Australia in Navi Mumbai. Here’s how the reserve day, overs reduction, and qualification rules could affect the outcome

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: What Happens If India Vs Australia Semifinal Is Washed Out?
ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025: Australia vs India | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • India take on Australia in ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Semi-Final 2

  • South Africa knocked out England to reach the final

  • Check out what happens if IND vs AUS semifinal gets washed out

After South Africa’s thumping 125-run victory over England in the first semifinal of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 in Guwahati, all eyes now turn to the second blockbuster clash, India vs Australia. The two cricketing powerhouses are set to face off in Navi Mumbai on Thursday, October 30, in what promises to be a high-voltage encounter.

However, there’s a twist in the tale, the weather. Rain clouds are hovering over the city, and forecasts suggest possible interruptions during the match. But the big question on everyone’s mind is: what if the match gets completely washed out? Will the points be shared, or will one team progress to the grand finale?

What Happens If ICC Women's WC 2025 SF 2 India VS Australia Is Washed Out

If the match cannot be completed on the scheduled day, a reserve day has been allotted, allowing the India vs Australia semifinal to continue on Friday (October 31) if rain intervenes. However, organizers will make every effort to finish the game on the original day, even if it means reducing it to a 20-over contest. For a result to stand in an ODI, both sides must bat at least 20 overs.

Also Read: Weather forecast for the IND vs AUS ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Semi-Final 2

Related Content
Related Content

If rain washes out play on both days, the team placed higher in the group stage will advance to the final. In that case, Australia, who topped the table, will move forward to face South Africa, while India, who finished fourth, will be eliminated.

India to Play Without Pratika Rawal

The Women in Blue will be playing without their second highest run-scorer of the tournament, Pratika Rawal. It was during the first innings of India's match against Bangladesh when India's in-form opener Pratika Rawal injured her knee and ankle. As a result, she has been ruled out of the remainder of the Women's World Cup after an official announcement from BCCI.

21-year oled Shafali Verma, who last played an ODI a year ago, was named Rawal's replacement. It will be interesting to see India's approach as it's a huge blow, especially ahead of a clash against the defending champions Australia.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025, News updates, Women's World Cup Schedule, women's world cup teams' Squad, Women's WC points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. England Vs South Africa, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 SF 1: SA-W Beat ENG-W By 125 Runs, Enter Final

  2. Laura Woolvaardt Becomes First SA And Youngest Ever To Score 5000 W-ODI Runs; Check List Of Records

  3. Zimbabwe Vs Afghanistan, 1st T20I Highlights: AFG Beat ZIM By 53 Runs To Gain 1-0 Lead In the 3 Match Series

  4. Rohit Sharma Becomes No. 1 ODI Batter For The First Time In His Career

  5. Kolkata Knight Riders Superfan Hoists Team Flag At Everest Base Camp

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Paris Masters: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Cameron Norrie As Spaniard Makes Early Exit

  2. Jannik Sinner Wins Second Vienna Open Title After Thrilling Victory Over Alexander Zverev

  3. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Dispatches Alex De Minaur To Reach Final

  4. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Sets Up Alex De Minaur Clash In Semi-finals

  5. Pan Pacific Open 2025: Elena Rybakina Clinches WTA Finals Spot By Reaching Last Four

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  3. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  4. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

Trending Stories

National News

  1. How The RSS Has Become A Cultural Hegemon

  2. Raj Thackeray-Led MNS Releases Teaser For Rally In Mumbai Against Election Commission On November 1

  3. Kerala Left’s PM SHRI Crisis: CPI Stands Firm, To Boycott Cabinet Meeting

  4. Cyclone Montha Makes Landfall in Andhra; Heavy Rains, 100 kmph Winds Lash Coastal Areas

  5. Beyond Legacy: Jagriti Thakur’s First Time In Bihar Electoral Fray

Entertainment News

  1. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  2. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  3. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  4. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  5. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

US News

  1. Trade Deal Nears As US, China Agree On Framework Before Trump–Xi Talks

  2. Trump Imposes Sanctions On Russian Oil Companies, Says Putin Talks 'Don't Go Anywhere'

  3. Trump Says He Expects To Reach Trade Deal With Xi Jinping

  4. Trump Again Claims He ‘Stopped Nuclear War’ Between India And Pakistan With Tariff Threat

  5. US Passport Drops Out Of Top 10 For First Time In 20 Years As Europe Leads Global Rankings

World News

  1. Netanyahu Orders "Immediate Powerful" Strikes On Gaza In New Test For Ceasefire

  2. 'Seven Brand-New, Beautiful Planes Were Shot Down': Trump Claims Credit For Ending India-Pakistan Conflict

  3. Israel Says Hamas Returned Remains Of Hostage Already Recovered

  4. Amazon To Cut 14,000 Jobs Amid AI-Driven Strategy Shift

  5. Tears, Relief And Some Tension As Hostages And Prisoners Are Freed In Israel–Hamas Exchange - In Photos

Latest Stories

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. SIR Phase 2 Announced: Voter Roll Revision To Cover 12 States And UTs, Including West Bengal And Tamil Nadu

  3. Parvathy Thiruvothu Teams Up With Don Palathara And Dileesh Pothan For Her Next

  4. Punjab FC 3-0 Gokulam Kerala Highlights, AIFF Super Cup 2025: Shers Ship Three Past 10-Man Malabarians

  5. India 1-2 Nepal Highlights, Tri-Nation Women’s International Friendlies 2025: Bhandari's Brace Sinks Blue Tigresses

  6. Chhath Puja, Mobility, Migration and Modernity

  7. These Videos Are Entirely Fake: Chiranjeevi Files Complaint Over AI-Generated Deepfake Videos; Requests Urgent Removal

  8. Warring Urges Voters to Back Congress in Tarn Taran Bypoll for ‘Peace and Progress’