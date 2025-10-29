ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: What Happens If India Vs Australia Semifinal Is Washed Out?

India take on Australia in ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Semi-Final 2
South Africa knocked out England to reach the final
Check out what happens if IND vs AUS semifinal gets washed out
After South Africa’s thumping 125-run victory over England in the first semifinal of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 in Guwahati, all eyes now turn to the second blockbuster clash, India vs Australia. The two cricketing powerhouses are set to face off in Navi Mumbai on Thursday, October 30, in what promises to be a high-voltage encounter.
However, there’s a twist in the tale, the weather. Rain clouds are hovering over the city, and forecasts suggest possible interruptions during the match. But the big question on everyone’s mind is: what if the match gets completely washed out? Will the points be shared, or will one team progress to the grand finale?
What Happens If ICC Women's WC 2025 SF 2 India VS Australia Is Washed Out
If the match cannot be completed on the scheduled day, a reserve day has been allotted, allowing the India vs Australia semifinal to continue on Friday (October 31) if rain intervenes. However, organizers will make every effort to finish the game on the original day, even if it means reducing it to a 20-over contest. For a result to stand in an ODI, both sides must bat at least 20 overs.
If rain washes out play on both days, the team placed higher in the group stage will advance to the final. In that case, Australia, who topped the table, will move forward to face South Africa, while India, who finished fourth, will be eliminated.
India to Play Without Pratika Rawal
The Women in Blue will be playing without their second highest run-scorer of the tournament, Pratika Rawal. It was during the first innings of India's match against Bangladesh when India's in-form opener Pratika Rawal injured her knee and ankle. As a result, she has been ruled out of the remainder of the Women's World Cup after an official announcement from BCCI.
21-year oled Shafali Verma, who last played an ODI a year ago, was named Rawal's replacement. It will be interesting to see India's approach as it's a huge blow, especially ahead of a clash against the defending champions Australia.