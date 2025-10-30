Cricket

India Vs Australia Semi-Final, ICC Women's World Cup: See Best Photos From Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium

Australia skipper Alyssa Healy won the toss and elected to bat against India in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup semi-final in Navi Mumbai on Thursday (October 30, 2025). For India, Shafali Verma came in for Pratika Rawal, who has been ruled out of the tournament, while Uma Chetry and Harleen Deol make way for Richa Ghosh and Kranti Gaud. Skipper Healy returned for Australia alongside Sophie Molineux, replacing Georgia Wareham and Georgia Voll in the XI. The winner of this game will take on South Africa in the summit clash on Sunday.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
ICC Women's World Cup semifinal 2025 IND-W vs Aus-W_Alyssa Healy, Harmanpreet Kaur
Australia’s captain Alyssa Healy and India's captain Harmanpreet Kaur during the toss before the start of the ICC Women's World Cup semifinal ODI cricket match between India Women and Australia Women, at the DY Patil Stadium, in Navi Mumbai. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
1/4
ICC Womens World Cup semifinal 2025 IND-W vs Aus-W_Alyssa Healy, Harmanpreet Kaur
Australia’s captain Alyssa Healy and India's captain Harmanpreet Kaur during the toss before the start of the ICC Women's World Cup semifinal ODI cricket match between India Women and Australia Women, at the DY Patil Stadium, in Navi Mumbai/ | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
2/4
ICC Womens World Cup semifinal 2025 IND-W vs Aus-W_Kareena Kapoor Khan
Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan with India's captain Harmanpreet Kaur and other team members during a group photo before the start of the ICC Women's World Cup semifinal ODI cricket match between India Women and Australia Women, at the DY Patil Stadium, in Navi Mumbai. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
3/4
ICC Womens World Cup semifinal 2025 IND-W vs Aus-W_
India's captain Harmanpreet Kaur and Australia's captain Alyssa Healy arrive on the ground with their teammates before an ICC Women's World Cup semifinal ODI cricket match between India Women and Australia Women, at the DY Patil Stadium, in Navi Mumbai. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
4/4
ICC Womens World Cup semifinal 2025 IND-W vs Aus-W_ Alyssa Healy
Australia's captain Alyssa Healy plays a shot during an ICC Women's World Cup semifinal ODI cricket match between India Women and Australia Women, at the DY Patil Stadium, in Navi Mumbai. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
Tags

