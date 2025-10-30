India Vs Australia Semi-Final: Where ICC Women's World Cup Match Could Be Won Or Lost

Deepti Sharma and Sneh Rana hold bowling key in middle overs
India banking on Smriti Mandhana to produce another masterclass
Dropped catches and excellent fielding efforts could prove decisive
It's knock-out time in Navi Mumbai. India, the underdogs, face the mighty Australia in the second semi-final of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 today, October 30. The winners will take on South Africa, who hammered four-time champions England by 125 runs, in the final.
Historically, Australia have dominated India in all forms of cricket. Unbeaten in this edition, they are the obvious favourites. However, the fate of the IND vs AUS match at DY Patil Stadium may hinge on several factors.
Here's a look at where the India vs Australia semi-final could be won or lost:
Middle Overs
One of Australia's strengths is their ability to rotate the strike and build partnerships during middle overs, from 20 to 40. If Indian spinners, Deepti Sharma and Sneh Rana, can control this phase by taking wickets, it could swing the momentum.
In their group-stage meeting, captain Alyssa Healy (142 off 107) provided the backbone and helped dominate the middle overs by stitching a stand with fellow opener Phoebe Litchfield (85), and then with Ellyse Perry (69) and Ashleigh Gardner (95).
Mandhana Factor
Smriti Mandhana, the tournament's second-leading scorer (365 runs), also has a strong record against Australia in ODIs: 996 runs in 20 matches at an average of 49.80 with six fifties and four centuries. In her last five matches against the Aussies, the left-handed batter scored 105, 58, 117, 125 and 80.
With in-form Pratika Rawal ruled out, her new opening partner, Shafali Verma, must complement and play sensibly. A strong opening stand could set the tone for India, chasing or setting a target.
Opening Spell
How well India's new-ball bowlers, likely to be led by Renuka Thakur, perform against Healy and Litchfield will be a key factor. Despite missing two matches, Healy has two centuries this tournament. And she should be back to lead the defending champions against the hosts.
Thakur missed the India vs Australia group stage match. Amanjot Kaur and Kranti Gaud took the new-ball responsibility, but the inexperienced duo conceded a combined 141 runs for two wickets in 18 overs. India failed to defend a 330-run target.
Also, India's death bowling lacked variation, and up against Australia's power-packed lower middle order, featuring the likes of Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, and Tahlia McGrath, poor execution would be detrimental.
Catches Win Matches
Of course, this is one of cricket's age-old adages. This old saying still carries weight. While India's fielding has come a long way, it hasn't quite reached the level the Australian players are famous for. A missed chance here and there, especially off Healy or Gardner -- Australia's leading scorers -- could prove costly in a game of fine margins.
Captaincy, Toss
Harmanpreet Kaur's calls will be under scrutiny, considering how India lost against South Africa, Australia, and England from winning positions. Whether it's the choice of playing XI, how she rotates her bowlers, or even the fielding placements, each call she takes is likely to have a direct impact on how the semi-final unfolds.
By comparison, Healy is widely regarded as one of the most astute leaders in the game. Consider this, Healy boasts an 80.70 per cent win rate across formats as a captain, and in ODIs, it touches 85.
Traditionally, the DY Patil surface has produced high scores, and it could influence the toss decision, to bat or bowl first. Four matches have been played here in this tournament, and India's 340/3 in 49 overs against New Zealand is the highest total.