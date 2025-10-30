India Vs Australia Semi-Final: Five Talking Points Ahead Of ICC Women's World Cup Blockbuster

Australia yet to taste defeat in ICC Women's World Cup 2025
India qualified for semis as fourth-placed team
Hosts will have to reshuffle opening pair after Pratika Rawal's withdrawal
India take on Australia in the second semi-final of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai, today, October 30. It's a fixture shaped by recent form, injury recoveries, and a long-standing rivalry.
Australia enter the contest unbeaten, having topped the group stage with clinical consistency. They defeated all but one team, Sri Lanka -- a fixture rendered 'no result' thanks to rain. And the record seven-time champions remain the perennial favourites, irrespective of the opponents and occasion.
India, meanwhile, secured their spot as the fourth-placed team. The host started their campaign with back-to-back wins, but suffered defeats against South Africa, Australia, and England. A win against New Zealand confirmed a top-four finish.
The winners of the India vs Australia semi-final will take on South Africa in the final on November 2, at the same venue. The Proteas beat four-time champions England in the first semi-final by 125 runs.
India Vs Australia Semi-Final: Who's Playing, Who's Not?
Skipper Alyssa Healy's return from a calf injury adds depth to Australia's batting and leadership. The 35-year-old wicketkeeper-batter missed group stage matches against England and South Africa, but she scored an unbeaten century (113) against Bangladesh the last time she batted.
India, meanwhile, will have to reshuffle their opening pair following Pratika Rawal's withdrawal due to an injury sustained during their final group stage match against Bangladesh. Shafali Verma, her replacement, is expected to open the innings with Smriti Mandhana, with captain Harmanpreet Kaur as the middle-order anchor.
India Vs Australia Semi-Final: Likely Playing XIs
Shafali Verma for Pratika Rawal is a like-for-like replacement. But the hosts, having already struggled against the top-three teams, will still need to find their strongest XI, at least on paper. Batting remains their strong suit.
India's Likely XI: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Harleen Deol or Amanjot Kaur, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Sneh Rana, Kranti Gaud, Sree Charani, and Renuka Thakur.
Alyssa Healy didn't attend the optional training session on the match eve, but the skipper is expected to take charge. And they are most likely to field the XI that beat India in the group stage meeting.
Australia Likely XI: Alyssa Healy (c & wk), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Kim Garth, Alana King, and Megan Schutt.
India Vs Australia Semi-Final: Venue And Weather
The venue itself has drawn praise for its surface and atmosphere, but with rain forecast for the India vs Australia semi-final matchday, playing conditions might change. The ICC has allocated a reserve day in case of disruption, but both teams will be keen to settle matters today.
Three games have been played here in this tournament, and India scored 340/3 in 49 overs against New Zealand, then restricted the White Ferns to 271/8 in that must-win game. High scores are not an outlier here, but other teams have struggled to post competitive totals.
Being a batting-friendly top, historically, the team that win the toss is expected to bat first in the hope that they will be able to apply scoreboard pressure.
India Vs Australia Semi-Final: Knock-Out History
Just like their male counterparts, Australian women are the most dominant side in the world. And their head-to-head record against India is nothing short of impressive. They lead 49-11, with an 11-3 record in World Cups.
Today's match marks the third semi-final between India and Australia, and both sides enter with one win each. In the 2017 semi-final, India beat Australia by 36 runs with Harmanpreet Kaur slamming 171 not out in 115 balls. The Aussies, however, have lost only twice against India in ODIs after that match.
India lost the 1997 semi-final by 19 runs, a 32-over match in Delhi due to bad light. In reply to Australia's 123/7, India could manage only 104/9 in 30 overs, despite Chanderkanta Kaul's 48 off 78. India were penalised by two overs for a slow over rate.
India Vs Australia Semi-Final: Who Said What?
"I've played against Australia many times, so it's not something new for me. I know their bowlers and their styles," said returning Shafali Verma. "I'll back my strengths, and yes, they'll come hard at us -- but we've prepared a lot and everyone's in touch."
The 21-year-old right-handed batter with a penchant for flamboyance has played 29 ODIs and scored 644 runs at an average of 23. She has four fifties with a career-best knock of 71 not out. Her best against the Aussies is 56 in 2021, at Harrup Park, Mackay.
Australia head coach Shelly Nitschke, meanwhile, talked about the crowd factor.
"We played that T20 here with a Super Over and it was a packed house and the atmosphere was probably something that we haven't experienced before. she said on the match eve. "So, we certainly think that's going to be new for some players, but it's also exciting and it's something that we're looking forward to embracing."