Cricket

IPL 2025 Retention: When Is Deadline Day And Time For Indian Premier League Teams To Reveal The List

The IPL mega auction is expected to take place in late November, where teams will complete their line-ups in preparation for what promises to be another thrilling IPL season

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
MS Dhoni X mufaddal vohra
MS Dhoni confirmed that he will play in IPL 2025. Photo: X | Mufaddal Vohra
info_icon

With the next Indian Premier League (IPL) season on the horizon, all ten franchises are up against a critical deadline. By 5 p.m. IST on Thursday, October 31, teams must submit their list of retained players to the IPL. (More Cricket News)

This retention process allows franchises to secure a portion of their core squad, even as they prepare for the intense competition of building their rosters anew in the mega auction.

Under the IPL’s 2025 retention rules, each team can hold onto a maximum of six players from their 2024 squad, with a maximum of five capped internationals and up to two uncapped Indian players. This rule aims to let franchises maintain a balanced roster while ensuring a fresh mix of talent as new players enter the pool. A key change this year is the increased budget of INR 120 crore, a 20% hike from last season.

The cost of retention affects the purse differently based on the number and type of players retained. For example, five capped players would require a minimum INR 75 crore deduction, but this amount can be split as per the team’s preference, allowing for greater flexibility. Retaining uncapped Indian players deducts INR 4 crore each from the budget.

Former India and Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni. - X/@ChennaiIPL
IPL 2025 Retention List: Chennai Super Kings Drop Major Hint With Cryptic Post

BY Outlook Sports Desk

One of the most talked-about features in the 2025 retention process is the Right-to-Match (RTM) option. Teams that retain fewer than six players can use RTMs at the mega auction to “match” the winning bid for one of their former players. Notably, this year, an RTM-triggered bid can be increased by the winning franchise, adding a fresh twist to the bidding dynamics.

A revived rule allows capped players who haven’t played international cricket in five years to be retained as uncapped. This could apply to seasoned names like MS Dhoni, Piyush Chawla, and Sandeep Sharma, letting teams retain them at a lower cost.

The IPL mega auction is expected to take place in late November, where teams will complete their line-ups in preparation for what promises to be another thrilling IPL season.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IPL 2025 Retention: How Many Players Can A Team Keep - Explained
  2. IPL 2025 Retention: When Is Deadline Day And Time For Indian Premier League Teams To Reveal The List
  3. WI Vs ENG: Shimron Hetmyer Returns To West Indies ODI Setup For Upcoming England Series
  4. United States Vs Scotland, ICC CWC League Two, Live Streaming: When Where To Watch
  5. IPL 2025 Retention List: Chennai Super Kings Drop Major Hint With Cryptic Post
Football News
  1. Nepal Vs Bangladesh: ANFA To Personally Handle Ticket Sales For SAFF Women's Championship Final
  2. Cristiano Ronaldo Misses 96th Minute Penalty As Al-Nassr Crash Out Of Saudi's Kings Cup - Watch
  3. Ballon d'Or 2024: Vinicius Jr Breaks Silence After Missing Out On Prestigious Award To Man City's Rodri
  4. Serie A 2024-25: Lukaku, Kvaratskhelia Score As Napoli Beat AC Milan To Go Seven Points Clear
  5. Serie A: Conte Opens Up On Napoli's Priorities, Goals For 2024-25 Season
Tennis News
  1. Paris Masters 2024: Rublev's ATP Finals Hopes Dented After Cerundolo Defeat
  2. Paris Masters 2024: Carlos Alcaraz Cruises Past Nicolas Jarry In Opener
  3. Paris Masters 2024: Casper Ruud Crashes Out After Defeat By Jordan Thompson
  4. Paris Masters: Jannik Sinner Second Big Name To Withdraw - Check Reason
  5. ATP Finals 2024: Rohan Bopanna-Matthew Ebden Pair Qualifies For Season Finale
Hockey News
  1. Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: India Captain Amir Ali Happy With Bronze Medal After Semi-Final Exit
  2. 'Unmatched Skill, Unstoppable Goals': PM Narendra Modi Heaps Praise On Rani Rampal
  3. Hockey India League: Delhi SG Pipers Replace Forward Ruhr With Midfielder Toscani
  4. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Announces 18-Member Squad; Salima Tete Named As Captain
  5. Sultan Of Johor Cup: India Colts Pip New Zealand In Penalty Shootout, Bag Bronze

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Day In Pics: October 30, 2024
  2. Karnataka: HC Grants Interim Bail To Actor Darshan On Medical Grounds
  3. Salman Khan Gets Death Threat Again With Demand For Rs 2 Crore; Cops Launch Probe
  4. Deliberate Leaking Of Info To US Paper & Amit Shah's Alleged Key Role | Latest On India-Canada Row
  5. India-China Border Row: 'Did Not Play Any Role', Says US Amid Disengagement In Ladakh
Entertainment News
  1. Don: 1978-Forever
  2. The Netherworld Of News In Nightcrawler
  3. 55th IFFI: List Of Films To Be Screened In Indian Panorama
  4. The Fable Review: Raam Reddy’s Sublime Second Feature Glides Between The Real And Dreamlike
  5. Tarzan Series Actor Ron Ely Dies At 86, Daughter Confirms With An Emotional Note
US News
  1. US Elections 2024: Who's Ahead - Harris Or Trump? Here's What The Latest Polls Say
  2. US Elections 2024: Biden Sparks Row After Calling Trump Supporters 'Garbage'
  3. The Irony That Is American Democracy
  4. Trump Or Harris: Who Owns The Whiteness Of America?
  5. Washington Post, LA Times Decide Against Presidential Endorsements Despite Backlash | Here's Why
World News
  1. US Elections 2024: Who's Ahead - Harris Or Trump? Here's What The Latest Polls Say
  2. US Elections 2024: Biden Sparks Row After Calling Trump Supporters 'Garbage'
  3. Middle East Tensions: Iran-Israel Issue New Threats; Bombardment Continues In Lebanon, Gaza | Latest
  4. The Irony That Is American Democracy
  5. After Israeli Strikes, Will Iran Take The Plunge Into War?
Latest Stories
  1. US Elections 2024: Who's Ahead - Harris Or Trump? Here's What The Latest Polls Say
  2. IPL 2025 Retention: How Many Players Can A Team Keep - Explained
  3. Kali Puja 2024: Date, Time, Significance And Traditions Of The Shyama Puja
  4. Diwali 2024: Rituals and Traditions You Must Know
  5. Naraka Chaturdashi, Choti Diwali, And Kali Chaudas: All You Need To Know About The Festival
  6. Today's Horoscope For October 30, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  7. India-China Border Row: 'Did Not Play Any Role', Says US Amid Disengagement In Ladakh
  8. Govardhan Puja 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat And All You Need To Know