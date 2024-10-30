IPL 2025 Retention: When Is Deadline Day And Time For Indian Premier League Teams To Reveal The List

With the next Indian Premier League (IPL) season on the horizon, all ten franchises are up against a critical deadline. By 5 p.m. IST on Thursday, October 31, teams must submit their list of retained players to the IPL. (More Cricket News)
This retention process allows franchises to secure a portion of their core squad, even as they prepare for the intense competition of building their rosters anew in the mega auction.
Under the IPL’s 2025 retention rules, each team can hold onto a maximum of six players from their 2024 squad, with a maximum of five capped internationals and up to two uncapped Indian players. This rule aims to let franchises maintain a balanced roster while ensuring a fresh mix of talent as new players enter the pool. A key change this year is the increased budget of INR 120 crore, a 20% hike from last season.
The cost of retention affects the purse differently based on the number and type of players retained. For example, five capped players would require a minimum INR 75 crore deduction, but this amount can be split as per the team’s preference, allowing for greater flexibility. Retaining uncapped Indian players deducts INR 4 crore each from the budget.
One of the most talked-about features in the 2025 retention process is the Right-to-Match (RTM) option. Teams that retain fewer than six players can use RTMs at the mega auction to “match” the winning bid for one of their former players. Notably, this year, an RTM-triggered bid can be increased by the winning franchise, adding a fresh twist to the bidding dynamics.
A revived rule allows capped players who haven’t played international cricket in five years to be retained as uncapped. This could apply to seasoned names like MS Dhoni, Piyush Chawla, and Sandeep Sharma, letting teams retain them at a lower cost.
The IPL mega auction is expected to take place in late November, where teams will complete their line-ups in preparation for what promises to be another thrilling IPL season.