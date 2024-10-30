IPL 2025 Retention: When Is Deadline Day And Time For Indian Premier League Teams To Reveal The List

Under the IPL’s 2025 retention rules, each team can hold onto a maximum of six players from their 2024 squad, with a maximum of five capped internationals and up to two uncapped Indian players. This rule aims to let franchises maintain a balanced roster while ensuring a fresh mix of talent as new players enter the pool. A key change this year is the increased budget of INR 120 crore, a 20% hike from last season.