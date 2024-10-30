IPL 2025 Retention: Five Key Questions Answered Before Deadline Day

As the IPL franchises gear up for the 2025 season, October 31 marks the crucial deadline to submit their retention lists. This deadline sets the stage for the mega auction later in November. Here are five key questions surrounding IPL 2025 retentions. (More Cricket News)
1. How many players can teams retain?
Franchises are allowed to retain up to six players from their 2024 roster. Out of these, a maximum of five can be capped internationals (Indian or overseas), while two spots are reserved for uncapped Indian players. This rule allows teams to preserve their core without restricting the player pool in the mega auction.
2. How much does retention cost?
Each franchise has a spending cap of INR 120 crore, a 20% increase from last year. For retentions, there’s a fixed fee structure: INR 18 crore for the first player, INR 14 crore for the second, INR 11 crore for the third, and then INR 18 crore and INR 14 crore for the fourth and fifth players, respectively. Teams can divide the INR 75 crore retention fund for five capped players as they see fit, giving them flexibility on individual player salaries.
3. What’s the role of Right-to-Match (RTM) option?
RTM offers a second chance to franchises aiming to secure their previous players in the auction. The number of RTM cards available corresponds to how many players are retained — the fewer players retained, the more RTMs a franchise can use. However, new rules allow the highest-bidding team a final chance to outbid if an RTM is invoked, adding a strategic twist.
4. How does the ‘uncapped’ rule benefit franchises?
Revived for IPL 2025, the uncapped category now includes former capped players who haven’t played internationally in five years. This means MS Dhoni, and others like Piyush Chawla, are eligible to be retained for just INR 4 crore, though franchises can negotiate higher payouts.
5. What happens if a player rejects retention?
Players can decline retention offers, opting instead to enter the auction. With no player trades allowed post-October 31, franchises must carefully assess which players are likely to stay before finalising their lists.
The mega-auction for the IPL 2025 will be held in the last week of November. The dates and destination are yet to be decided.