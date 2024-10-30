Cricket

IPL 2025 Retention: How Many Players Can A Team Keep - Explained

Under the rules, a franchise can retain up to six players, which may include a maximum of five capped players -- either Indian or international

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
ipl 2025 retention X mufaddal vohra
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) could likely retain Heinrich Klaasen and Pat Cummins for the IPL 2025. Photo: X | Mufaddal Vohra
info_icon

As the Indian Premier League (IPL) approaches its mega auction for the 2025 season, franchises are racing against the deadline of October 31, 5 pm IST to finalize their player retentions. In a strategic twist to maximize competitiveness, each team is allowed to retain up to six players from their 2024 squad, with specific restrictions to maintain fairness. (More Cricket News)

Under the rules, a franchise can retain up to six players, which may include a maximum of five capped players—either Indian or international. Additionally, two of these six players may be uncapped Indian players. This flexibility allows teams to preserve their core while providing opportunities to bring fresh talent into the league.

Each team begins with an INR 120 crore purse, a notable 20% increase from last season. For retention, the league has set an intricate cost structure. The first retained player deducts INR 18 crore from the purse, the second INR 14 crore, and the third INR 11 crore.

The fourth and fifth retainers add INR 18 crore and INR 14 crore, respectively. Uncapped players are more affordable, with only INR 4 crore deducted per player.

To add another layer, the IPL has introduced flexibility in splitting the INR 75-crore minimum retention cost for five capped players. This means a team can assign different values to individual players, allowing a high-value player to command more than the standard INR 18 crore if the team reaches an agreement.

Former India and Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni. - X/@ChennaiIPL
IPL 2025 Retention List: Chennai Super Kings Drop Major Hint With Cryptic Post

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Additionally, teams retaining fewer than six players are eligible for the Right-to-Match (RTM) option at the auction. RTM enables teams to re-sign their former players by matching the highest bid from competing franchises. However, this year, if the RTM is invoked, the bidding team gets one final chance to raise the bid.

The 2025 season also sees a return of the uncapped status for retired Indian players like MS Dhoni, Piyush Chawla and Sandeep Sharma who haven’t played international cricket in the past five years. Retaining these players will cost only INR 4 crore.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IPL 2025 Retention: How Many Players Can A Team Keep - Explained
  2. IPL 2025 Retention: When Is Deadline Day And Time For Indian Premier League Teams To Reveal The List
  3. WI Vs ENG: Shimron Hetmyer Returns To West Indies ODI Setup For Upcoming England Series
  4. United States Vs Scotland, ICC CWC League Two, Live Streaming: When Where To Watch
  5. IPL 2025 Retention List: Chennai Super Kings Drop Major Hint With Cryptic Post
Football News
  1. Nepal Vs Bangladesh: ANFA To Personally Handle Ticket Sales For SAFF Women's Championship Final
  2. Cristiano Ronaldo Misses 96th Minute Penalty As Al-Nassr Crash Out Of Saudi's Kings Cup - Watch
  3. Ballon d'Or 2024: Vinicius Jr Breaks Silence After Missing Out On Prestigious Award To Man City's Rodri
  4. Serie A 2024-25: Lukaku, Kvaratskhelia Score As Napoli Beat AC Milan To Go Seven Points Clear
  5. Serie A: Conte Opens Up On Napoli's Priorities, Goals For 2024-25 Season
Tennis News
  1. Paris Masters 2024: Rublev's ATP Finals Hopes Dented After Cerundolo Defeat
  2. Paris Masters 2024: Carlos Alcaraz Cruises Past Nicolas Jarry In Opener
  3. Paris Masters 2024: Casper Ruud Crashes Out After Defeat By Jordan Thompson
  4. Paris Masters: Jannik Sinner Second Big Name To Withdraw - Check Reason
  5. ATP Finals 2024: Rohan Bopanna-Matthew Ebden Pair Qualifies For Season Finale
Hockey News
  1. Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: India Captain Amir Ali Happy With Bronze Medal After Semi-Final Exit
  2. 'Unmatched Skill, Unstoppable Goals': PM Narendra Modi Heaps Praise On Rani Rampal
  3. Hockey India League: Delhi SG Pipers Replace Forward Ruhr With Midfielder Toscani
  4. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Announces 18-Member Squad; Salima Tete Named As Captain
  5. Sultan Of Johor Cup: India Colts Pip New Zealand In Penalty Shootout, Bag Bronze

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Day In Pics: October 30, 2024
  2. Karnataka: HC Grants Interim Bail To Actor Darshan On Medical Grounds
  3. Salman Khan Gets Death Threat Again With Demand For Rs 2 Crore; Cops Launch Probe
  4. Deliberate Leaking Of Info To US Paper & Amit Shah's Alleged Key Role | Latest On India-Canada Row
  5. India-China Border Row: 'Did Not Play Any Role', Says US Amid Disengagement In Ladakh
Entertainment News
  1. Don: 1978-Forever
  2. The Netherworld Of News In Nightcrawler
  3. 55th IFFI: List Of Films To Be Screened In Indian Panorama
  4. The Fable Review: Raam Reddy’s Sublime Second Feature Glides Between The Real And Dreamlike
  5. Tarzan Series Actor Ron Ely Dies At 86, Daughter Confirms With An Emotional Note
US News
  1. US Elections 2024: Who's Ahead - Harris Or Trump? Here's What The Latest Polls Say
  2. US Elections 2024: Biden Sparks Row After Calling Trump Supporters 'Garbage'
  3. The Irony That Is American Democracy
  4. Trump Or Harris: Who Owns The Whiteness Of America?
  5. Washington Post, LA Times Decide Against Presidential Endorsements Despite Backlash | Here's Why
World News
  1. US Elections 2024: Who's Ahead - Harris Or Trump? Here's What The Latest Polls Say
  2. US Elections 2024: Biden Sparks Row After Calling Trump Supporters 'Garbage'
  3. Middle East Tensions: Iran-Israel Issue New Threats; Bombardment Continues In Lebanon, Gaza | Latest
  4. The Irony That Is American Democracy
  5. After Israeli Strikes, Will Iran Take The Plunge Into War?
Latest Stories
  1. US Elections 2024: Who's Ahead - Harris Or Trump? Here's What The Latest Polls Say
  2. IPL 2025 Retention: How Many Players Can A Team Keep - Explained
  3. Kali Puja 2024: Date, Time, Significance And Traditions Of The Shyama Puja
  4. Diwali 2024: Rituals and Traditions You Must Know
  5. Naraka Chaturdashi, Choti Diwali, And Kali Chaudas: All You Need To Know About The Festival
  6. Today's Horoscope For October 30, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  7. India-China Border Row: 'Did Not Play Any Role', Says US Amid Disengagement In Ladakh
  8. Govardhan Puja 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat And All You Need To Know