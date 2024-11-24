IPL 2025 Mega Auction: 10 Players Who Could Ignite Bidding War

The Indian Premier League (IPL) auctions have plenty of drama and excitement around them. The franchises get involved in picking players who could elevate them in the coming season, and look to buy them for a 'steal' whilst some go for a fortune. (Streaming Guide | More Cricket News)
However, recent trends are to go by, IPL auctions have set new records with the highest bid for a player and the 2025 edition could be no less. With several Indian and international stars entering the mix, records could be broken at Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
Below we list down 10 players that the teams could break banks on to acquire.
Rishabh Pant
Former Delhi Capitals (DC) wicketkeeper-batter-cum-skipper Rishabh Pant could be high on the list of all the franchises come 2025 IPL mega auction on Sunday and Monday, respectively. Pant not only brings the three aspects of wicketkeeping, batting and captaincy but also a brand value to the respective franchise. Pant has scored over 3000 IPL runs in 111 matches with a strike rate close to 150.
KL Rahul
Former Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain KL Rahul was a surprise name to be let go by the franchise ahead of the 2025 mega auction. Rahul is back in the auction list for the first time since 2018. At the time, he was purchased by Punjab Kings (then KXIP) and has scored over 500 runs in each of the five IPL seasons for them. He had also had a decent turn out for LSG. The 32-year-old's record has been good in the IPL with 4600 runs in 132 matches and franchises could be keeping a tabs on him.
Jos Buttler
England T20 skipper Jos Buttler could also be of high interest in the IPL 2025 mega auction. The Englishman has seven IPL tons with a strike rate of 147. The 34-year-old has scored 3600 runs in 107 matches and with this experience, could help some franchises to go for him in the auction.
Shreyas Iyer
The IPL winning captain Shreyas Iyer could be a top pick in the IPL 2025 mega auction given his heroics last season. The middle-order batter has also been good with the bat in the recent domestic circuit and with over 3000 runs in 116 IPL matches, Shreyas could be a great addition to the side come next season.
Mohammed Shami
Indian pacer Mohammed Shami has returned to competitive cricket for the first time since the ODI World Cup final in 2023, with the Bengal Ranji team. He was recently added to the Bengal's Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024 squad as well. Shami has 127 wickets in 100 IPL matches and that could be a great value for the likes of PBKS or RCB, who have been struggling with quality pace bowlers.
Jake Fraser-McGurk
Australia's explosive young batting talent Jake Fraser-McGurk set the 2024 edition alight with his counter-attacking display. The 22-year-old dominated some of the top quality bowlers at a strike rate of 230. Come the 2025 mega auction, franchises could fight it out for the young Oz talent, especially the likes of Mumbai Indians or Chennai Super Kings.
Yuzvendra Chahal
Not rarely one see that the franchises battling it out for leg-spinners but Yuzvendra Chahal could be one name that they could. Chahal has been one of the mainstays in the IPL circuit with over 200 wickets to his name. The leggie has represented the likes of RCB and RR and was also the purple cap holder in the 2022 edition.
Mitchell Starc
Aussie quick Mitchell Starc pocketed INR 24.75 crore when he was snapped up by KKR in the 2024 auction, becoming the costliest ever purchase. However, Starc could only scalp 17 wickets in the 2024 edition for soon to-be champions and was let go by the franchise. With 51 wickets in 41 IPL games, Starc's experience could be of great value for franchises eyeing a title bid.
Liam Livingstone
England all-rounder Liam Livingstone may not have had the best of IPL 2024 with PBKS but the hard-hitting batter is a great option when it comes to hitting huge sixes in the last over of the game. Livingstone, who has represented the likes of Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals, could attract bids if the franchises opt for a counter-attacking player in their squad.
Glenn Maxwell
Termed as the 'Big Show' on Australian shores, Glenn Maxwell has a strike rate of 155 in the IPL with over 2700 runs. The 36-year-old is a dangerous batter on his day and has the ability to change the mode of the game when he gets going. Despite a poor 2024 season, Maxwell could be a gamble for franchises in the 2025 mega auction.