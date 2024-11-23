Cricket

IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Country-wise Breakdown Of Players

While 46 players have been retained by the 10 IPL teams, including 10 foreigners, 577 players remain up for grabs when the auction begins. Let's have a look at the country-wise breakdown of the players set to bid for a spot in the league

australia-vs-pakistan-t20I-ap-photo
Australian players celebrate after dismissing Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan during the T20 cricket international between Pakistan and Australia at the Gabba in Brisbane, Australia, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)
The Indian Premier League 2025 mega auction will take place over two days, November 24 and 25, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, with 577 players available for signing. (Streaming More Cricket News)

IPL is one of the most-watched cricket tournaments globally, and one of the key reasons behind its immense popularity is the diverse talent it showcases, with players from all corners of the world.

Alongside India, countries like Australia, South Africa, England, Afghanistan, and many others have their players participating in the auction. While 46 players have been retained by the 10 IPL teams, including 10 foreigners, 577 players remain up for grabs when the auction begins. Let's have a look at the country-wise breakdown of the players set to bid for a spot in the league:

Country-wise Breakdown of IPL 2025 Mega Auction Players

Afghanistan - 18 players

Australia - 37 players

Bangladesh - 12 players

England - 37 players

India - 366 players

Ireland - 2 players

New Zealand - 24 players

Scotland - 1 player

South Africa - 31 players

Sri Lanka - 19 players

USA - 3 players

West Indies - 22 players

Zimbabwe - 3 players

Top Players from Each Country in IPL 2025 Auction

Afghanistan:

Rahmanullah Gurbaz - 2 crore; Noor Ahmad - 2 crore; Waqar Salamkheil - 75 lakh; Allah Ghazanfar - 75 lakh; Mujeeb Ur Rahman - 2 crore

Australia:

Mitchell Starc – INR 2 crores; Jake Fraser-McGurk – INR 2 crores; David Warner – INR 2 crores; Mitchell Marsh – INR 2 crores; Glenn Maxwell – INR 2 crores; Marcus Stoinis – INR 2 crores; Josh Hazlewood – INR 2 crores; Adam Zampa – INR 2 crores; Josh Inglis – INR 2 crores; Tim David – INR 2 crores; Spencer Johnson – INR 2 crores; Steve Smith – INR 2 crore

England:

Jos Buttler – Rs 2 crore; James Vince – Rs 2 crore; Jonny Bairstow – Rs 2 crore; Sam Curran – Rs 2 crore; Gus Atkinson – Rs 2 crore; Tom Banton – Rs 2 crore; Adil Rashid – Rs 2 crore; Tymal Mills – Rs 2 crore; Chris Jordan – Rs 2 crore; Tom Curran – Rs 2 crore; Harry Brook – Rs 2 crore; Will Jacks – Rs 2 crore; Moeen Ali – Rs 2 crore; Liam Livingstone – Rs 2 crore; Phil Salt – Rs 2 crore; Ben Duckett – Rs 2 crore

Ireland:

Harry Tector - Rs. 75 lakhs; Josh Little - Rs. 75 lakhs

(only 2 players are listed in the auction from Ireland)

Bangladesh:

Mustafizur Rahman - Bowler Rs 2 Crore; Taskin Ahmed - Bowler - Rs 1 Crore; Shakib Al Hasan - All-Rounder - Rs 1 Crore; Mehidy Hasan Miraz - All-Rounder - Rs 1 Crore

New Zealand:

Devon Conway – Rs 2 crores; Rachin Ravindra – Rs 1.5 crores Glenn Phillips – Rs 2 crores; Trent Boult – Rs 2 croresl; Daryl Mitchell – Rs 2 crores; Lockie Ferguson – Rs 2 crores; Kane Williamson – Rs 2 crores; Finn Allen – Rs 2 crores; Tim Seifert- Rs 1.25 crores; Mark Chapman -Rs 1.5 crores; Mitchell Santner – Rs 2 crores; Tom Latham – Rs 1.5 crores; Matt Henry – Rs 2 crores; Will Young – Rs 1.5 crores; Michael Bracewell – Rs 1.5 crores; Adam Milne – Rs 2 crores

South Africa:

Aiden Markram – INR 2 crores; Quinton de Kock – INR 2 crores; Faf Du Plessis – INR 2 crores; Rilee Rossouw – INR 2 crores; Rassie Van Der Dussen – INR 2 crores; Anrich Nortje – INR 2 crores; Tabraiz Shamsi – INR 2 crores; Kagiso Rabada – INR 2 crores; David Miller – INR 1.5 crores; Marco Jansen – 1.25 crores; Gerald Coetzee – 1.25 crores; Nandre Burger – 1.25 crores; Ryan Rickelton – INR 1 crore; Lungisani Ngidi – INR 1 crore; Wayne Parnell – INR 1 crore

Sri Lanka:

Wanindu Hasaranga - 2 crores; Maheesh Theekshana - 2 crores; Vijayakanth Viyaskanth - 75 Lakhs; Kusal Mendis - 75 Lakhs; Kusal Perera - 75 Lakhs; Nuwan Thushara 

USA:

Unmukt Chand – Rs 30 lakhs; Saurabh Netravalkar – Rs 30 lakhs; Ali Khan – Rs 30 lakhs

West Indies:

Evin Lewis - Rs. 2 crore; Alzarri Joseph - Rs. 2 crore; Jason Holder - Rs. 2 crore; Rovman Powell - Rs. 1.5 crore; Kyle Mayers - Rs. 1.5 crore; Akeal Hossain - Rs. 1.5 crore; Sherfane Rutherford - Rs. 1.5 crore; Romario Shephard - Rs. 1.5 crore; Obed McCoy - Rs. 1.25 crore; Shai Hope - Rs. 1.25 crore; Dominic Drakes - Rs. 1.25 crore; Mathew Forde - Rs. 1.25 crore; Keemo Paul - Rs. 1.25 crore

Zimbabwe:

Sikandar Raza - Rs. 1.25 crores; Blessing Muzarabani - Rs. 75 lakhs; Richard Ngarava - Rs. 75 lakhs

This year, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced an updated 'uncapped players’ rule. Meaning, the number of senior Indian cricketers who have represented the nation will also be slotted in the ‘uncapped category’.

BCCI stated that any player who has not got an annual contract in the last five years or represented the country in this period will be considered an uncapped player for the upcoming 2025 season. This allowed Chennai Super Kings to retain their talismanic former skipper MS Dhoni.

Check the list of full list of the India international players, who have been slotted in the uncapped players' category owing to the updated rule HERE.

