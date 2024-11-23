IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Country-wise Breakdown Of Players

Australian players celebrate after dismissing Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan during the T20 cricket international between Pakistan and Australia at the Gabba in Brisbane, Australia, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)

