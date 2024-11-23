IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Country-wise Breakdown Of Players

The Indian Premier League 2025 mega auction will take place over two days, November 24 and 25, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, with 577 players available for signing. (Streaming | More Cricket News)
IPL is one of the most-watched cricket tournaments globally, and one of the key reasons behind its immense popularity is the diverse talent it showcases, with players from all corners of the world.
Alongside India, countries like Australia, South Africa, England, Afghanistan, and many others have their players participating in the auction. While 46 players have been retained by the 10 IPL teams, including 10 foreigners, 577 players remain up for grabs when the auction begins. Let's have a look at the country-wise breakdown of the players set to bid for a spot in the league:
Country-wise Breakdown of IPL 2025 Mega Auction Players
Afghanistan - 18 players
Australia - 37 players
Bangladesh - 12 players
England - 37 players
India - 366 players
Ireland - 2 players
New Zealand - 24 players
Scotland - 1 player
South Africa - 31 players
Sri Lanka - 19 players
USA - 3 players
West Indies - 22 players
Zimbabwe - 3 players
Top Players from Each Country in IPL 2025 Auction
Afghanistan:
Rahmanullah Gurbaz - 2 crore; Noor Ahmad - 2 crore; Waqar Salamkheil - 75 lakh; Allah Ghazanfar - 75 lakh; Mujeeb Ur Rahman - 2 crore
Australia:
Mitchell Starc – INR 2 crores; Jake Fraser-McGurk – INR 2 crores; David Warner – INR 2 crores; Mitchell Marsh – INR 2 crores; Glenn Maxwell – INR 2 crores; Marcus Stoinis – INR 2 crores; Josh Hazlewood – INR 2 crores; Adam Zampa – INR 2 crores; Josh Inglis – INR 2 crores; Tim David – INR 2 crores; Spencer Johnson – INR 2 crores; Steve Smith – INR 2 crore
England:
Jos Buttler – Rs 2 crore; James Vince – Rs 2 crore; Jonny Bairstow – Rs 2 crore; Sam Curran – Rs 2 crore; Gus Atkinson – Rs 2 crore; Tom Banton – Rs 2 crore; Adil Rashid – Rs 2 crore; Tymal Mills – Rs 2 crore; Chris Jordan – Rs 2 crore; Tom Curran – Rs 2 crore; Harry Brook – Rs 2 crore; Will Jacks – Rs 2 crore; Moeen Ali – Rs 2 crore; Liam Livingstone – Rs 2 crore; Phil Salt – Rs 2 crore; Ben Duckett – Rs 2 crore
Ireland:
Harry Tector - Rs. 75 lakhs; Josh Little - Rs. 75 lakhs
(only 2 players are listed in the auction from Ireland)
Bangladesh:
Mustafizur Rahman - Bowler Rs 2 Crore; Taskin Ahmed - Bowler - Rs 1 Crore; Shakib Al Hasan - All-Rounder - Rs 1 Crore; Mehidy Hasan Miraz - All-Rounder - Rs 1 Crore
New Zealand:
Devon Conway – Rs 2 crores; Rachin Ravindra – Rs 1.5 crores Glenn Phillips – Rs 2 crores; Trent Boult – Rs 2 croresl; Daryl Mitchell – Rs 2 crores; Lockie Ferguson – Rs 2 crores; Kane Williamson – Rs 2 crores; Finn Allen – Rs 2 crores; Tim Seifert- Rs 1.25 crores; Mark Chapman -Rs 1.5 crores; Mitchell Santner – Rs 2 crores; Tom Latham – Rs 1.5 crores; Matt Henry – Rs 2 crores; Will Young – Rs 1.5 crores; Michael Bracewell – Rs 1.5 crores; Adam Milne – Rs 2 crores
South Africa:
Aiden Markram – INR 2 crores; Quinton de Kock – INR 2 crores; Faf Du Plessis – INR 2 crores; Rilee Rossouw – INR 2 crores; Rassie Van Der Dussen – INR 2 crores; Anrich Nortje – INR 2 crores; Tabraiz Shamsi – INR 2 crores; Kagiso Rabada – INR 2 crores; David Miller – INR 1.5 crores; Marco Jansen – 1.25 crores; Gerald Coetzee – 1.25 crores; Nandre Burger – 1.25 crores; Ryan Rickelton – INR 1 crore; Lungisani Ngidi – INR 1 crore; Wayne Parnell – INR 1 crore
Sri Lanka:
Wanindu Hasaranga - 2 crores; Maheesh Theekshana - 2 crores; Vijayakanth Viyaskanth - 75 Lakhs; Kusal Mendis - 75 Lakhs; Kusal Perera - 75 Lakhs; Nuwan Thushara
USA:
Unmukt Chand – Rs 30 lakhs; Saurabh Netravalkar – Rs 30 lakhs; Ali Khan – Rs 30 lakhs
West Indies:
Evin Lewis - Rs. 2 crore; Alzarri Joseph - Rs. 2 crore; Jason Holder - Rs. 2 crore; Rovman Powell - Rs. 1.5 crore; Kyle Mayers - Rs. 1.5 crore; Akeal Hossain - Rs. 1.5 crore; Sherfane Rutherford - Rs. 1.5 crore; Romario Shephard - Rs. 1.5 crore; Obed McCoy - Rs. 1.25 crore; Shai Hope - Rs. 1.25 crore; Dominic Drakes - Rs. 1.25 crore; Mathew Forde - Rs. 1.25 crore; Keemo Paul - Rs. 1.25 crore
Zimbabwe:
Sikandar Raza - Rs. 1.25 crores; Blessing Muzarabani - Rs. 75 lakhs; Richard Ngarava - Rs. 75 lakhs
This year, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced an updated 'uncapped players’ rule. Meaning, the number of senior Indian cricketers who have represented the nation will also be slotted in the ‘uncapped category’.
BCCI stated that any player who has not got an annual contract in the last five years or represented the country in this period will be considered an uncapped player for the upcoming 2025 season. This allowed Chennai Super Kings to retain their talismanic former skipper MS Dhoni.
Check the list of full list of the India international players, who have been slotted in the uncapped players' category owing to the updated rule HERE.