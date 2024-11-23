IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Top 5 Overseas Players To Watch Out For

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction will take place on 24th and 25th November 2024 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, with 204 remaining slots, including 70 overseas players, from a total list of 574 cricketers. (Streaming | More Cricket News)
Last year, the highest bid was for Australian Mitchell Starc, who was snapped up by Shahrukh Khan-owned Kolkata Knight Riders for ₹25 crore (INR 24.75 crore), marking the highest price in the tournament’s history. However, this year, Starc has not been retained by KKR and will go back into the auction pool. Similarly, New Zealand’s Daryl Mitchell, who was bought by CSK for ₹14 crore last year, has been released and is also heading to the auction.
The IPL 2025 retention list shocked many, with notable releases including Rajasthan Royals’ captain Jos Buttler and Chennai Super Kings' Rachin Ravindra. Let’s take a look at the five overseas players who will draw significant attention in this year’s mega auction.
Top 5 Overseas Players At The IPL 2025 Auction
1. Jos Buttler
For the first time in seven years, Jos Buttler, England's white-ball captain, has not been retained by Rajasthan Royals for the 2024 IPL season. Last year, the England batter was retained for ₹10 crore, leading the team as captain and scoring 359 runs in 11 matches. Buttler is in superb form this year, recently smashing a 22-ball 60 for Deccan Gladiators in the 2024 Abu Dhabi T10 and eyes will be on him at the IPL 2025 Aucti
2. Mitchell Starc
The man who broke records as the highest-paid IPL player last year, Mitchell Starc, finds himself released by KKR and heading to the auction as one of the top overseas players. The Australian fast bowler, who debuted in the Indian Premier League in 2014, has played 41 matches and claimed 51 wickets. While his performance last season initially fell short of expectations, Starc delivered when it mattered most, shining in the knockout matches to help KKR secure their second title. He finished the season with 17 wickets.
3. Rachin Ravindra
Rachin Ravindra, the New Zealand all-rounder, made his IPL debut in 2024 with Chennai Super Kings but struggled with consistency, finishing the season with 222 runs at an average of 22.20 and a strike rate of 160.87. Despite showing promise early on, he was not retained by CSK for the upcoming season. However, his recent century against India in the October 2024 Test in Bengaluru has increased his stock, making him a valuable prospect for the IPL auction as he continues to raise his profile.
4. Trent Boult
Trent Boult, the magical New Zealand bowler, has announced his retirement from international cricket following New Zealand's disappointing finish in the T20 World Cup. Released by Rajasthan Royals in the 2025 retention list, Boult’s IPL journey, however, remains memorable. With 104 matches played so far in the tournament, the left-arm pacer has taken 121 wickets, maintaining an average of 26.69 and an economy rate of 8.29 runs per over, making him a sought-after player for many teams.
5. Jake Fraser-McGurk
The 22-year Australian batter Jake Fraser-McGurk, who made his IPL debut in 2024, has shown strong promise in his short career so far. In 9 matches, he scored 330 runs, including 4 half-centuries, with a highest score of 84. His impressive consistency, with 32 fours and 28 sixes, makes him a valuable asset in T20 cricket. Many teams like Gujrat Titan, RCB, Punjab Kings holding a significant auction budget, are expected to target Fraser-McGurk to strengthen their top order for the upcoming season.