IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Top 5 Overseas Players To Watch Out For

The man who broke records as the highest-paid IPL player last year, Mitchell Starc, finds himself released by KKR and heading to the auction as one of the top overseas players. The Australian fast bowler, who debuted in the Indian Premier League in 2014, has played 41 matches and claimed 51 wickets. While his performance last season initially fell short of expectations, Starc delivered when it mattered most, shining in the knockout matches to help KKR secure their second title. He finished the season with 17 wickets.