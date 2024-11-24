IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Updated List Of Sold Players

The hotly-awaited IPL 2025 mega auction got underway in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Sunday (November 24, 2024) afternoon. The bidding began with marquee set 1, as big names like Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Jos Buttler and Mitchell Starc went under the hammer. (Live Updates | More Cricket News)
In all, 577 players are in the auction pool to be bid for over the course of Sunday and Monday. But not all will at first be part of the action, as many will go through the accelerated auction process. The overall list includes 366 Indian and 208 overseas players. The 10 franchises have 204 slots to fill, including 70 reserved for international players.
The mega auction is being telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in India. It is being streamed live on JioCinema app and website in the country.
