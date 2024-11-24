IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Updated List Of Unsold Players

A total of 577 players are in the auction pool to be bid for over the course of Sunday and Monday, with 84 cricketers up for grabs across 12 sets on the opening day. But not all 577 will at first be part of the action, as many will go through the accelerated auction process. The full list of players up for bidding includes 366 Indian and 208 overseas players. The 10 franchises have 204 slots to fill, including 70 reserved for international players.