DC Full Squad IPL 2025 Auction: Updated List Of All Players Bought By Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals did some good shopping at the Indian Premier League 2025 player auction, buying a nice mix of international and domestic names for the upcoming edition of the tournament. (Day 1 Highlights | More Cricket News)
The Capitals had let go of their local star Rishabh Pant ahead of the auction but managed to retain their other core players. Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Tristan Stubbs and the uncapped Abhishek Porel were the four retentions for the Capitals. In the auction, they got one big Indian name in KL Rahul apart from some other big names.
Check below the list of all players bought by DC at the player auction for the 2025 IPL so far.
Delhi Capitals Full Squad
KL Rahul for Rs 14 crore
Mitchell Starc for Rs 11.75 crore
Jake Fraser-McGurk for Rs 9 crore
Harry Brook for Rs 6.25 crore
T Natarajan for Rs 10.75 crore
Sameer Rizvi Rs 95 lakh
Karun Nair Rs 50 lakh
Ashutosh Sharma Rs 3.80 crore
Mohit Sharma for Rs. 2.20 crore
Axar Patel
Kuldeep Yadav
Tristan Stubbs
Abhishek Porel
The upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League will start on March 14, 2025, with the final scheduled for May 25.