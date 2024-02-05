Avalanche Forecasters Try To Curb Deaths As Skiers And Snowmobilers Flock To Backcountry Areas

While navigating his snowmobile through the rugged Montana backcountry, Wesley Mlaskoch found himself in a precarious situation when the slope above him collapsed, triggering an avalanche. The cascading snow quickly flipped his snowmobile, posing a serious threat of burial beneath the debris.

In a stroke of survival, Mlaskoch activated an inflatable airbag integrated into his backpack, specifically designed for avalanche emergencies. The airbag buoyed him above the rapidly moving snow, preventing him from being engulfed. Promptly, Mlaskoch's brother and friends rushed to the scene, employing shovels to extricate him.

Fortunately, Mlaskoch emerged from the incident unharmed, sharing the details of his harrowing experience near Yellowstone National Park. The Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center swiftly disseminated the account as a cautionary tale, adding to the growing number of incidents that the organization aims to mitigate. Avalanche-related fatalities, averaging around 30 per year in the United States, have claimed four lives this winter, including an unusual incident within a Lake Tahoe ski resort and incidents in the backcountry of Idaho, Colorado, and Wyoming.

Reflecting on his close call, Mlaskoch acknowledged the shift in his perception, saying, "I remember when I first started coming here, I was cocky, like, 'It’s not going to happen to me.' Then two hours into our first ride on our first day, it went south."

Avalanche safety experts emphasize the increasing challenges they face, attributing them to climate change-induced extreme weather patterns and a surge in backcountry enthusiasts, including skiers, snowboarders, and snowmobilers, spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic. The rise in visitors translates to an elevated risk of triggering avalanches, despite advancements in safety technology such as airbags.

The Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center's director, Doug Chabot, highlighted the precarious conditions in many mountain ranges due to a thin and unstable layer at the base of the snowpack, a result of meager early-season snowfall in the U.S. West. Chabot emphasized that this hazardous condition is likely to persist for months, creating a precarious scenario for outdoor enthusiasts.

The Cooke City area in Montana, known for its breathtakingly steep terrain, stands out as a particularly avalanche-prone region. With no ski patrol, individuals in distress rely on their companions for rescue. Chabot stressed the importance of a swift response, stating, "If you’re dug up in 10 minutes, you have an 80% chance of surviving."

Avalanche specialists like Chabot are working diligently to raise awareness about the dangers of avalanches and educate individuals on safety measures. Despite the increased number of enthusiasts pushing the limits in remote areas, their efforts have helped prevent a spike in fatalities.

Chabot, who has been observing the region's weather and assessing snow conditions for 29 years, demonstrated the potential dangers by conducting snowpack assessments. The shifting climate, characterized by droughts, contributes to the transformation of snow into fragile crystals prone to collapse under added weight, leading to avalanches.

In Cooke City, where tourism flourishes in the summer as a gateway to Yellowstone National Park, winters see an influx of snowmobilers and skiers. With a small community deeply affected by numerous avalanche-related deaths, residents are taking proactive measures. Business owners are organizing weekly public safety briefings, and local outfitters are increasingly mandating the use of safety gear, including avalanche beacons.

The residents of Cooke City, intimately involved in search and rescue operations, recognize the personal impact of each tragedy. Kay Whittle, who runs the Antlers Lodge Inn and restaurant with her husband, Bill, underscores the necessity of emphasizing safety, stating, "We don’t like to send people home in body bags."