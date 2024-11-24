CSK Full Squad IPL 2025 Auction: Updated List Of All Players Bought By Chennai Super Kings

CSK Full Squad IPL 2025 Auction: Chennai Super Kings started slow but are going on well in the player auction for the Indian Premier League 2025.(Live Updates | More Cricket News)
The five-time IPL champions had already retained Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Matheesha Pathirana and their biggest star MS Dhoni. CSK were already coming into the auction with their core intact and have done well to add some of their old players and include some new names as well.
Check below the list of all players bought by CSK at the player auction for the 2025 IPL so far.
CSK IPL 2025 Auction Players Bought
Rahul Tripathi (INR 3.4cr)
Devon Conway (INR 6.25cr)
Rachin Ravindra (INR 4cr)
R Ashwin (INR 9.75cr)
CSK Retained Players
Ruturaj Gaikwad (18 crore), Matheesha Pathirana (13 crore), Shivam Dube (12 crore), and Ravindra Jadeja (18 crore), MS Dhoni (4 crore).
The upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League will start on March 14, 2025, with the final scheduled for May 25.